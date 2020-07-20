3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of 3D cell culture that are being used by industry, academic researchers, government labs, and independent research groups.This includes the main inputs such as cell lines, media, sera, reagents, software, and instrumentation.



It analyzes the current market status, examines future market drivers, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.The previous edition had a separate section on patent analysis.



Here patents have been included by type of technology instead.



The market structure has been re-organized for this edition.Also, more research was done on base case data for different product areas.



The greater emphasis is on the different products used for 3D cell culture, but the report also investigates the market in terms of types of applications, end users and geographic regions.



Report Includes:

- 79 tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with estimated data from 2020 to 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Information on analytical systems used in tissue and cell culture, cellomics and human cancer model initiative (HCMI)

- Details about assay development for mesenchymal stem cells, In Vitro testing of adventitious agents and description of assays and assay kits

- A look at the main classes of models for researching cancer and other diseases, benefits of 3D models to cancer research and description of 3D engineered scaffolds

- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the world of cell culture

- Insights into U.S. regulatory status of bioprinted products; basic guidance for the regulation of biologics, regenerative medicine and xenotransplants

- Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents

- Market share analysis of the major players in the industry and their comprehensive company profiles including Agilent Technologies, BioVision Inc., Cell Applications Inc., Envisiontec Inc., Mitra Biotech Inc., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

This chapter details the changes in this study since 2017. Some research areas have advanced, new products have been introduced and new areas of commercial development have opened in different parts of the tissue and cell culture industry.



This chapter also offers both fundamental information and important matters in the market.These include an introduction to basic distinctions such as the differences between in vitro and in vivo and changes in the marketplace.



It also deals with matters that need closer scrutiny, such as the growing calls for standardization and how innovation is taking on new and unexpected features affecting future commercialization initiatives.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

Three-dimensional cell culture is a key area for needed progress in research and commercialization in biotechnology.Where cell culture is a cornerstone of biotechnology, the 3D component has reinforced its role in strengthening other parts of biotechnology.



Whether the discussion is about stem cells, tissue engineering, or microphysiological systems, their vital role in drug discovery, toxicology, and other areas leading to new product development, 3D cell culture is becoming the environment which will increasingly define the basis for future advances.



To mix metaphors, 3D cell culture is also cross-roads through which just about everything else passes on its way to building knowledgebases or introducing new products. This study is needed to bring together and make sense out of the broad body of information encompassed by 3D cell culture.



Three-dimensional cell culture has been used by researchers for many years now, with early adoption and now key roles in cancer and stem cells.Organ-on-a-chip technology, also known as microphysiological systems, is leading to dramatic breakthroughs.



Also, stem cell research coupled with synthetic biology is opening new areas.This study is needed to provide a perspective on these advances.



Furthermore, classical toxicology testing programs have been in place for many decades, and over the past 20 years, animal welfare and scientific activities have spurred the development of in vitro testing methods. In silico methods are advancing in novel ways which need to be analyzed and considered in terms of their impacts on cell culture.



This report investigates the recent key technical advances in 3D cell culture equipment, raw materials, assay kits, analytical methods, and clinical research organization (CRO) services.It should also be pointed out that this report takes a somewhat different position on 2D cell culture.



It has been criticized for its inadequacies and the misleading information it can produce. However, a review of industry practices makes clear that it still has its place and will contribute to future advances in unexpected ways.



The company section looks at many of the suppliers who provide equipment, assays, cells, reagents and services used in 3D cell culture. This study sought to understand business models and market maturity dynamics in greater depth as well as providing more quantitative analysis of their operations.



