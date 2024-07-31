Upload your favorite 3d models and turn them into AI characters

EmemeAI is a chat AI platform where you can turn your favorite 3D characters into auto-animated chat AI. AI characters you create and post on the platform will automatically generate conversations and animations and will be able to talk with people from all over the world. Chat AI in general (e.g. ChatGPT) is only able to express their thoughts in text messages and not able to express emotions enough. EmemeAI allows users to upload their own 3D models (VRM files) to enable each AI character to have a face and a body and to use facial expressions and gestures to express their feelings of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure.

Chat AI Contest with USD 1,000 prize and an exclusive item for the winner

The user who created and posted an AI character*1 with the highest number of chats, among all the AI characters that were created and posted on EmemeAI by the following deadline, will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and an exclusive avatar item "Crown." Join our contest!

Deadline

August 31, 2024 23:59 (JST)

Prize

$1,000 *2 + an exclusive avatar item "Crown" *3

*1: Please note that if we detect excessive access for the purpose of increasing the number of chats, the character in question may be disqualified from this contest.

*2: If the winner resides in Japan, a cash prize will be 150,000 JPY.

*3: Ememe will, if desired by the winner, attach the avatar item "Crown" to the head of the character that has won the contest.

Popular VTubers will be turned into "AITubers"

Avatars designed by popular designer Tera Terada will become your AI character

You can not only upload your own 3D model of an AI character but also choose a character from the collection of Ememe avatars. Kotobukiya Corporation offers a collection of seven unique avatars designed by popular illustrations including Naoki Saito and Tera Terada. For details of the avatars, please visit the official Kotobukiya website .

Popular VTubers have turned themselves into AI characters

VTubers who resonated with EmemeAI created their own AI characters and posted them on EmemeAI. You can chat with the AI characters of more than 10 popular VTubers, such as Spica Mawata. Videos of VTubers playing EmemeAI are scheduled to be released on their YouTube channels. Stay tuned!

Our future project: Bring your AI characters into the game world and simulate their actions

You will be able to bring your own AI characters that you create on EmemeAI into EmemeTown (https://ememe.ai/), an AI-NPC simulation game currently under development. You can simulate your AI characters as NPCs that live their own lives real-time in the game world. In addition, a group chat function where you can chat with multiple AI characters will be added in an update by the end of this year. Beside 1-on-1 chats between an AI character and a user, Ememe is going to increase the joy of interacting with AI characters such as being able to observe AI characters interacting and living their lives with each other.

About Ememe Inc.

Company Profile

Company Name: Ememe Inc.

Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Yuka Kojima

Establishment: 2022

Website: https://ememe.ai/

SOURCE Ememe Inc.