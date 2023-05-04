3D Cloud by Marxent Raises $7.5 Million in Series D to Fast-Track Design Automation with AI

Following several years of strong growth and exceptional customer retention, the company is expediting plans to serve independent interior designers and pros.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud by Marxent, the 3D product experience platform for furniture and home improvement retailers, announced today that it has raised $7.5 million in a Series D round of funding. The round was led by Tampa-based entrepreneur and board member Arnie Bellini with additional investment from Lee Arnold, Executive Chair of Colliers International Florida and a long-time investor in the company.

Design automation with AI changes the entire kitchen, bath, and furniture buying process. Instead of taking specialized training, extensive busy work, and many hours or even weeks to produce professional designs, AI-enhanced design automation delivers a range of possible options for a custom floorplan that consumers can interact with immediately and professional interior designers can refine to perfection. 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer already offers kitchen design automation at scale. Swipe to try out every possible kitchen layout for a given kitchen floorplan and create buyable, professional kitchen designs with speed and accuracy. The Series D investment will help 3D Cloud to accelerate design automation efforts with AI.

3D Cloud by Marxent has plans to open the 3D Cloud platform directly to independent interior designers and pros with innovations like artificial intelligence-powered design automation, LiDAR room scanning integration, and self-service.

"With the Series D funding, we'll be able to fast-track the development of our AI and design automation capabilities," said Beck Besecker, CEO and co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. "Interior and outdoor design professionals are looking for modern, browser-based, and collaborative solutions and will love designing with 3D Cloud applications. Our goal is to create easy-to-use tools that cater to the needs of homeowners, store associates, and design professionals alike. AI is the key to achieving this vision."

3D Cloud by Marxent has already reached critical mass, with a number of high-profile enterprise retailers and brands using the 3D Cloud platform to power 3D commerce experiences. The company's platform enables furniture, kitchen, bath, and decking retailers and manufacturers to create immersive 3D product configuration, 3D room planning, and other 3D product experiences that drive conversion and capture operational cost savings.

"The company has exceptional leadership, a massive product catalog, top brands and retailers, and a compelling vision for bringing this tech to new audiences," said Arnie Bellini, Tampa-based investor, and 3D Cloud by Marxent board member. "3D Cloud by Marxent's solutions drive both top-line growth and bottom-line savings for retailers regardless of economic conditions. I'm excited to continue to support the team and their vision," Bellini added.

UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts that the AI hardware and services market will hit $90 billion by 2025. As the retail industry continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences, AI will play an increasingly important role in driving retail growth and innovation.

"AI will drastically simplify aspects of the design process for independent design pros and enterprise retailers alike," said Lee Arnold, Executive Chair of Colliers International Florida and a long-time investor in 3D Cloud by Marxent. "3D commerce combined with AI is clearly the next frontier in furniture and home improvement retail, and 3D Cloud by Marxent is at the forefront," Arnold said.

This Series D funding round increases the company's valuation to over $135 million.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the 3D product experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. 3D Cloud by Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com .

