3D Cloud Secures U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Chat-Based Product Configuration

Newly allowed patent advances conversational commerce with real-time 3D customization and purchasing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for its chat-based product configuration technology, marking a significant milestone in AI-driven commerce.

The new 3D Cloud AI patent is for an AI-powered chat-based product configuration interface for customization of complex products through natural language conversation, generating real-time 3D visualizations and supporting seamless purchasing within a single experience.

The patent includes 20 allowed claims covering conversational single and multi-product configuration; intelligent validation of sizes, finishes, and optional features; dynamic assembly of 3D model components; in-scene placement; iterative modification through successive commands; and the ability to complete a purchase directly within the chat interface.

The technology allows customers to customize complex products through natural language within a chat experience. In response to user input, a rendering engine assembles structured data objects representing three-dimensional model components at run time, generating an accurate 3D visualization directly within the interface. The system also evaluates product rules and compatibility across available options to ensure valid configurations.

By unifying conversational AI, structured product data, and real-time rendering, 3D Cloud reduces friction and the need for extensive catalog knowledge in the configuration process. What traditionally required multiple steps across separate interfaces can now be accomplished in a continuous, conversational workflow — from discovery to visualization to purchase.

"At 3D Cloud, we are squarely focused on using AI to reduce friction and solve real problems for our customers," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "Configuring complex products has historically been time-consuming and rigid. This innovation makes it more natural and efficient. I'm proud of the team for developing technology that simplifies the experience while maintaining the precision and scalability our enterprise partners require."

This patent reinforces 3D Cloud's commitment to advancing intelligent commerce infrastructure, using AI as a powerful complimentary technology that partners with 3D visualization to revolutionize configure price quote. As conversational interfaces continue to reshape how consumers research and buy, 3D Cloud is delivering the foundational technology for accurate, scalable, and seamless product customization.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configuration, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Design Software, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

