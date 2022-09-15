3D Concrete Printing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8133.01 Million by 2030, Globally, at 27.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing need for new buildings globally is creating opportunities for Global 3D concrete printing. Digital transformation, which hastens urbanization and industrialization, is the main force behind the increase in market revenue.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Concrete Printing Market" By Offering (Printing Services and Materials), By Technique (Extrusion-based and Powder-based), By End-Use Sector (Building and Infrastructure), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the 3D Concrete Printing Market, the market was valued at USD 913.72 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8133.01 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.51% from 2022 to 2030.

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Overview

The construction of 3D printing provides a variety of benefits, including the capacity to produce complex goods more rapidly and precisely while simultaneously lowering labor costs and waste production. In difficult or dangerous places where human work is improper, like space, it also makes it possible to construct. The current advancement of architectural information modeling (BIM) in particular may drive more usage of 3D printing.

Building development has benefited from the advantages of 3D concrete printing in terms of cost and time savings. The speed at which complex building structures may be created has also grown thanks to its capacity for creating intricate architectural geometries and its improvements in safety, accuracy, and waste reduction. The market for 3D concrete printing is expanding as a result of rising urbanization and the need for inexpensive dwellings with adaptable architecture. Since the building and construction sector has boosted its expenditure on infrastructure upgrades, there are positive hopes for the market's overall development.

In comparison to traditional construction techniques, 3D concrete printing provides increased accuracy, efficiency, and building speed as well as labor cost savings and design flexibility. As a result, the rising demand for individualized and reasonably priced structures is the main driver of industry expansion. In addition, the increasing need for cheap housing globally is being fueled by growing urbanization, population expansion, and rising consumer disposable incomes.

Additionally, while retaining structural integrity and lowering handling and shipping costs, 3D concrete printing makes it possible to produce lightweight construction components like panels, roofs, and walls. The market is growing as a consequence of the increase in demand for complex building structures and flexible architecture.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun), Universe Architecture BV, Skanska, Dus Architects, Foster + Partners, and Carillion Group (PwC).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market On the basis of Technique, End-Use, Offering, End-User, and Geography.

3D Concrete Printing Market, By Offering

Printing Services



Materials

3D Concrete Printing Market, By Technique

Extrusion based



Powder Based

3D Concrete Printing Market, By End-Use

Building



Infrastructure

3D Concrete Printing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

