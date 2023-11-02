3D Dental Scanners Market size to grow by USD 999.51 million from 2023-2028| 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Dental Scanners Market size is expected to grow by USD 999.51 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 13.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market research analysis. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corp., Hexagon AB, imes icore GmbH, Institut Straumann AG, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Roland DG Corp. and Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Market 2024-2028

3D Dental Scanners Market 2024 - 2028: Company Profile:

3M Co: The company offers a 3D dental scanner namely 3M Mobile True Definition scanner for taking dental impressions for crowns and bridges.

• To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

3D Dental Scanners Market 2024 - 2028: Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to make a substantial 39% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Key factors driving market growth in North America include the rising prevalence of edentulism, dental cavities, and periodontal diseases, driven by poor dietary habits in both adults and children. Moreover, the increasing number of dental visits indicates a growing need for dental disorder management, boosting regional market growth. Furthermore, several dental conditions, particularly edentulism or tooth loss, are prevalent among individuals aged 60 and above, presenting substantial revenue-generating opportunities for dental implants in the region. These factors collectively drive the market's growth in North America during the forecast period.

3D Dental Scanners Market 2024 - 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners, Intraoral 3D dental scanners, Hand-held 3D dental scanners, and CBCT), Type (3D dental light scanners and 3D dental laser scanners), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners segment is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecast period. These scanners are often bought as part of a package that includes Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software. Furthermore, it's significant for dentists to ensure compatibility between the scanner, its software, and their milling and 3D printing equipment before making a purchase. This segment primarily serves for scanning external dental structures.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

3D Dental Scanners Market 2024 - 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Market growth in 3D dental scanners is driven by increased accuracy, speed, and productivity in advanced dental procedures.

The digital ecosystem's rapid development through digitization and technological advances has revolutionized the dental industry.

Innovative materials enhance prosthetic durability and aesthetics, shifting towards digital processes for precise restorative outcomes and improved patient treatment.

3D scanners capture intricate details, accelerating diagnosis and treatment while simplifying dentistry.

Integration of scanned images with electronic health records offers global data access, further boosting market growth.

Trend - A key factor shaping the 3D dental scanner market growth is the constant technological advances.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:s

Dental Imaging Market: The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,281.75 million.

Dental Radiology Equipment Market: The global dental radiology equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,925.07 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.77%.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio