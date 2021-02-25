3D Dental Scanners Market to Grow by USD 722.59 Million During 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and 3Shape AS|Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

The 3D dental scanner market is driven by the increasing affordability among people. In addition, the technological advances and innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D dental scanners market.

The 3D dental scanner market is driven by the increasing affordability among people. In addition, the technological advances and innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D dental scanners market.

The rapidly dropping prices of dental scanners as well as increasing availability of low-cost quality dental scanners are enabling dentists to adopt these products at a faster rate. The companies are continuously focusing on developing affordable dental scanners. Also, with the introduction of digital impressions via 3D scanners, dentists do not need to share physical impressions with the laboratory leading to cost-saving on shipping. At the same time, the digital impression captures clear, highly accurate impression data avoiding inaccuracies. This allows patients to receive a long-term, stable dental solution avoiding any extra expenses, as they do not have to undergo repetitive dental corrections.

Major Five 3D Dental Scanners Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers 3M True Definition Intraoral Scanner for dental applications.

3Shape AS

3Shape AS operates business through the Products segment. The company offers 3D dental scanners under the brand, TRIOS.

AGE Solutions Srl

AGE Solutions Srl operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers 3D dental scanners under the brand, Maestro.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. operates business through Clear Aligner and Scanner. The company offers 3d dental scanners under the brand, iTero.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates business through Radiography, Non-destructive testing, Contract Manufacturing, and Advanced Materials. The company offers 3D dental scanners under the brand, CS 8100 3D Evo Edition.

3D Dental Scanners Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners - size and forecast 2020-2025

Intraoral 3D dental scanners - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hand-held 3D dental scanners - size and forecast 2020-2025

CBCT - size and forecast 2020-2025

3D Dental Scanners Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

3D dental light scanners - size and forecast 2020-2025

3D dental laser scanners - size and forecast 2020-2025

3D Dental Scanners Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

