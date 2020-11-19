3D Digital Models & Prototypes Used to Realize New Brand Experience at RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural signage experts ID Signsystems (IDS) is pleased to announce our involvement with the fabrication and installation of the exhibition, identity and brand environment for the new Global Cybersecurity Institute at the renown Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

RIT contracted IDS directly for multiple elements of their bold exhibition space; while Le Chase Construction awarded IDS all wayfinding signage, including major architectural elements and custom lighting.

3D Rendering Used to Model Exhibit Concept for RIT's Global Cybersecurity Institute Brand Experience Fabricated by ID Signsystems Complete exhibit, identity and brand environment for RIT's Global Cybersecurity Institute fabricated by ID Signsystems

Working closely with architects at LaBella Associates, IDS was able to realize the design intent of such key features as the main entrance, custom glass treatments and building identification by utilizing 3D digital models and prototypes. In this manner we were able to demonstrate our understanding of the design criteria as well as provide value engineering to support the overall project budget and demanding timelines.

"We were working on the National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University when Cyber came our way. That project also comprised of major exhibition and wayfinding requirements, which helped us attack the Cyber design challenges more efficiently. The pictures of our final deliverables speak volumes to our attention to detail and communication with the end client. They perfectly spotlight our custom capabilities." says IDS President, Paul Dudley.

