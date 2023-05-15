3D Display Market size to grow by USD 92.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, The emergence of 3D displays for automotive applications to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D display market size is estimated to increase by USD 92.41 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 17.85%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Display Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Alphabet Inc., AUO Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Continental AG, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., New 3D Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Ostendo Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VividQ Ltd.

3D Display Market - Segmentation Analysis

This 3D display market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (screen based display and microdisplay), application (televisions, smartphones, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the screen based display segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Screen-based displays are one of the most popular types of displays in the global market. By this type of display using flat panel technology, the illusion of a 3D image is created. Owing to their low cost and compatibility with current devices, 3D displays are now used in various industries such as entertainment, healthcare, and automotive. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

3D Display Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The emergence of 3D displays for automotive applications significantly drives the 3D display market growth.

The adoption of 3D displays in the automotive industry increases the demand for 3D displays in the market. 3D displays offer a more vivid and interactive user experience as well as being used in various automotive applications such as navigation, entertainment, and driver assistance systems.

One of the main advantages of these displays in the automotive industry is the ability to present information in a more intuitive and natural way.

A 3D display shows the user a 3D representation of the vehicle's surroundings, providing a more accurate and detailed view of the vehicle's surroundings, in driver assistance systems.

These kind of displays can be used to enhance the overall design and aesthetics of the user's vehicle.

Major Trends

Increasing usage of 3D displays in the medical industry is an emerging trend influencing the 3D display market growth.

Medical displays are used for precise and accurate patient diagnosis and can only display images in 2D.

But some displays can show simulated 3D images and advances in technology led to medical 3D display devices capable of providing projected 3D images. 3D displays are used in a variety of medical applications, including diagnostic imaging, surgical planning, and training.

For instance, Coretec's CSpace is a 3D display that provides high-resolution full-color images. Images can be viewed without additional visualization aids.

CSpace has a 360-degree viewing angle, which allows users to see all sides of the image. and it provides true 3D images. Hence, allowing users to easily create animated and video images.

Significant Challenges

The high cost associated with 3D displays is a challenge impeding the 3D display market growth.

The 3D game consoles are now USD 200-USD 400, and 3D projectors cost around USD 1,000-USD 10,000.

Moreover, 3D displays are too expensive and may be out of reach for people in low-income countries.

Not only are they expensive, but so are the connected items. They also add cost to purchasing new games that support 3D.

Additionally, owing to the use of more complex technology, maintenance, and repair costs are higher compared to standard technology.

Hence, such challenges hinder the 3D display market during the forecast period.

3D Display Market - Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

• APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. It is a very lucrative market for 3D display devices. This is because of the presence of developing countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea, where the consumer electronics industry is very advanced. The well-established electronics industry supply chains in the region are expected to continue to drive the market during the forecast period. APAC is a hub for consumer electronics manufacturers, which include TVs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. Therefore, the expansion of the consumer electronics industry in the APAC region will increase the demand for advanced electronic devices, driving the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3D Display Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D display market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D display market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D display market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3D display market vendors

3D Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 92.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AUO Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Continental AG, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., New 3D Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Ostendo Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VividQ Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

