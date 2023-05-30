3D Displays Global Market Report 2023: 3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Displays - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Displays Market to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19, the global market for 3D Displays estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Monitor Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$966.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

3D Display - An Introduction

Types of 3D Displays

Volumetric Display

Head-Mount Display

Stereoscopic Display

Technology Insight

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

End Use Industries: Brief Overview

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Automotive

Retail

Advertising

Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Impel 3D Display Market

Overview of the 3D Display Industry

Stereoscopic Displays: Primary 3D Display Type

LED Represents the Major Technology for 3D Displays

3D Technology Market Driven by Consumer Electronics Segment

Declining Interest in 3DTVs: Curtain Falls on the Impelling Technology

Global 3D Display Market by Application (2009 to 2017): Historic Review in US$ Million for TV and Other Applications

HMD: Fastest Growing Application Type

Market Outlook

Regional Insights

Competition: Participants' Focus on Product Innovation

3D Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technologies for Displaying 3D Pictures

Technologies for Producing 3D Video

3D Televisions: An Overview of the Key Breakthrough Device of Recent Past

Global TV Market by Type (2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Smart TVs and Conventional TVs

Efforts for Standardization of 3D TV over the Years

3DTV Standards from DVB

The Original 3D Channels

The First 3D Shows and Episodes

Researchers Develop Home3D Prototype to Revive 3D TV

Efforts to Bring 3D TV Back

3D Holds Bright Future in Global Cinema Market

Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for 3D Technology

Breakdown of the Global Electronics Industry Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2019

Smartphones Find Favor with 3D Technology

Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects

Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays

Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche and Fast-emerging Application Area

HD 3D Display (Glass-Free) Market Scenario

Latest Advancements to Make Glasses-Free 3D Viable

Stereoscopic Devices at the Crossroads

Downfall of Stereoscopic Devices in Home Entertainment: Contributing Factors

3D Volumetric Displays to Support Medical Imaging & Training

3D Display Technology Innovations Impacting Consumer Sector

Innovations in the 3D Technology Industry

Technological Innovations to Enable 3D Displays with True Effects

Innovative 3D Displays to Offer Engaging Holograms

Holographic Technology to Warrant Attention across Numerous Industries

Advances in Holographic Technology

Innovative Applications Areas of 3D Holograms

An Insight into 3D Holographic Technologies

Electronics Based on Holography

Present Application Areas

Holographic TVs Likely to Become Reality in the Future

Issues and Solutions

Select Statistical Data Compendium

Global Next-Generation Displays Market by Product (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D One-Sided Display, 3D Display, Double-Sided Display, Flexible Display, Midair Display, Touchscreen Display and Transparent Display

Global Interactive Displays Market by Product Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Interactive Projectors, and Interactive Whiteboard Displays

Global Flexible Displays Market (2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022): Shipment of Flexible Displays in Million Units

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

