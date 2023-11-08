3D Electronics Printing Market Set to Achieve a Remarkable 10-Year CAGR of 37%, Reaching $7.9 Billion by 2033

08 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET
The 3D electronics printing (3DEP) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This is due to the advancements in printing technology and platform capability, alongside the ongoing development and demonstration of the applications of 3D electronics printing.
The market is projected to achieve a 10-year CAGR of 37%. The market size for 3D electronics printing is also expanding, with an estimated total market value of $0.3 billion in 2023, which is expected to increase to $7.9 billion by 2033.
This report describes the value propositions of 3DEP, the challenges to market growth, key players in the 3DEP space, and detailed market data and forecasting.
Companies or organizations covered in this report include, but are not limited to: Ceradrop, Nano Dimension, NeoTech, Optomec, FujiFilm, Voltera, BotFactory, nScrypt, J.A.M.E.S., NextFlex, ChemCubed, PV Nanocell, Panasonic, Additive Electronics, Nano3DPrint, and Notion Systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Trends, opportunities and challenges
- Background and context to this report
- Reading this report
- Trends, Opportunities, and challenges in the 3D printing electronics space
- The current and future potential for 3D printing electronics technologies and applications
- Mapping the current competitive landscape
- Building a future view of the industry and forecasting its opportunity for growth
- The current 3D printing electronics space
- 3D Electronics Printing prepares to move from the lab to the factory
- Electronics prototyping remains the go-to application
- Moving PCB prototyping in-house
- Standing at the precipice of commercial 3D printed electronics
- Notable trends driving the direction of the industry
- Sustainability
- Reducing material consumption in prototyping
- Recyclability through design
- Miniaturisation of devices reducing life cycle impact
- Supply Chain security and compression
- Supporting Semiconductor production using conventional 3D printing
- Creating helpful incentives to produce semiconductors (CHIPs) act
- Opportunities
- Internet of things
- Conformal printing of antenna within IoT devices
- Volumetric IoT
- Flexible IoT
- Low volume, high mix electronics become increasingly viable
- Miniaturisation of electronics
- Off-setting the limitations of physics through compact circuit design
- Interconnects
- Passives
- Embedded and stacked components and vertically integrated ICs
- Protecting Intellectual Property via moving to in-house prototyping
- Freedom of Design
- Top, bottom and side-mounted components, adding another angle to circuit boards
- Higher density routing with multi-directional vias
- Challenges
- Volume production
- Overcoming production volume with SMT integration in the print process
- Continuing materials development
- Building a seamless digital thread for 3D printed electronics
- Delineation of electronic computer-aided design and mechanical computer-aided design begin to blur
- Emerging software solutions to bridge the gap
Chapter Two: Technology, Applications and Markets
- Technologies
- Technologies capable of printing conductive materials
- Polymer Powder Bed Fusion
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Technologies capable of printing static-dissipative materials
- Polymer Powder Bed Fusion
- Vat Photopolymerisation
- Material Extrusion
- 3D Electronic Printing Technologies
- Inkjet Printing
- Aerosol Jet Printing
- Extrusion-Based Printing
- Materials
- Conductive Inks
- Silver Nanoparticle Inks
- Extrusion materials and limitations
- Dielectric inks and resins
- Applications
- PCBs
- 3D printed multi-layer PCBs
- Future of printed PCBs
- Connectors and Interconnects
- Antennas, Amplifiers and Transceiver
- 3DEP supporting advanced antenna production
- Multi-material printing of next-generation antenna
- Rise of 6G
- Capacitors
- Sensors
- Quantum sensors
- Beyond the PCB: 3DEP innovations in next-generation components and applications
- Optoelectronics
- Batteries
- Lab-on-chips
Chapter Three: Market players
- Nano Dimension, Israel, 2012
- Nano Dimensions attempts to acquire Stratasys
- Financial performance
- Technology - Dragonfly IV
- Materials
- Partnerships
- Optomec, United States, 1997
- Technology
- Aerosol Jet Printer Portfolio
- Aerosol jet HD2
- Aerosol Jet AJ Flex
- Aerosol Jet Print Engine
- Bot Factory, United States, 2013
- Ceradrop, France, 2006
- Ceradrop Technology
- F-serie
- X-Serie
- Industrial platform
- Chemcubed, United States, 2014
- NeoTech, Germany, 2006
- Technology
- 15X BT
- 45XG4
- PV Nanocell, Israel, 2010
- Voltera, Canada, 2013
- Fujifilm Corporation, Japan, 1934
- Technology
- Panasonic, Japan, 1918
- Additive Electronics, Germany, 2022
- Notion Systems, Germany, 2012
- nScrypt, United States, 2002
- Nano3DPrint, United States, 2013
- Entry into the professional space with the D4200S
Chapter Four: Ten year forecasts
