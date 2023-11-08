3D Electronics Printing Market Set to Achieve a Remarkable 10-Year CAGR of 37%, Reaching $7.9 Billion by 2033

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Electronics 2023: Market Study & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D electronics printing (3DEP) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This is due to the advancements in printing technology and platform capability, alongside the ongoing development and demonstration of the applications of 3D electronics printing.

The market is projected to achieve a 10-year CAGR of 37%. The market size for 3D electronics printing is also expanding, with an estimated total market value of $0.3 billion in 2023, which is expected to increase to $7.9 billion by 2033.

This report describes the value propositions of 3DEP, the challenges to market growth, key players in the 3DEP space, and detailed market data and forecasting.

Companies or organizations covered in this report include, but are not limited to: Ceradrop, Nano Dimension, NeoTech, Optomec, FujiFilm, Voltera, BotFactory, nScrypt, J.A.M.E.S., NextFlex, ChemCubed, PV Nanocell, Panasonic, Additive Electronics, Nano3DPrint, and Notion Systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Trends, opportunities and challenges

Background and context to this report

Reading this report

Trends, Opportunities, and challenges in the 3D printing electronics space

The current and future potential for 3D printing electronics technologies and applications

Mapping the current competitive landscape

Building a future view of the industry and forecasting its opportunity for growth

The current 3D printing electronics space

3D Electronics Printing prepares to move from the lab to the factory

Electronics prototyping remains the go-to application

Moving PCB prototyping in-house

Standing at the precipice of commercial 3D printed electronics

Notable trends driving the direction of the industry

Sustainability

Reducing material consumption in prototyping

Recyclability through design

Miniaturisation of devices reducing life cycle impact

Supply Chain security and compression

Supporting Semiconductor production using conventional 3D printing

Creating helpful incentives to produce semiconductors (CHIPs) act

Opportunities

Internet of things

Conformal printing of antenna within IoT devices

Volumetric IoT

Flexible IoT

Low volume, high mix electronics become increasingly viable

Miniaturisation of electronics

Off-setting the limitations of physics through compact circuit design

Interconnects

Passives

Embedded and stacked components and vertically integrated ICs

Protecting Intellectual Property via moving to in-house prototyping

Freedom of Design

Top, bottom and side-mounted components, adding another angle to circuit boards

Higher density routing with multi-directional vias

Challenges

Volume production

Overcoming production volume with SMT integration in the print process

Continuing materials development

Building a seamless digital thread for 3D printed electronics

Delineation of electronic computer-aided design and mechanical computer-aided design begin to blur

Emerging software solutions to bridge the gap

Chapter Two: Technology, Applications and Markets

Technologies

Technologies capable of printing conductive materials

Polymer Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Technologies capable of printing static-dissipative materials

Polymer Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerisation

Material Extrusion

3D Electronic Printing Technologies

Inkjet Printing

Aerosol Jet Printing

Extrusion-Based Printing

Materials

Conductive Inks

Silver Nanoparticle Inks

Extrusion materials and limitations

Dielectric inks and resins

Applications

PCBs

3D printed multi-layer PCBs

Future of printed PCBs

Connectors and Interconnects

Antennas, Amplifiers and Transceiver

3DEP supporting advanced antenna production

Multi-material printing of next-generation antenna

Rise of 6G

Capacitors

Sensors

Quantum sensors

Beyond the PCB: 3DEP innovations in next-generation components and applications

Optoelectronics

Batteries

Lab-on-chips

Chapter Three: Market players

Nano Dimension, Israel , 2012

, 2012 Nano Dimensions attempts to acquire Stratasys

Financial performance

Technology - Dragonfly IV

Materials

Partnerships

Optomec, United States , 1997

, 1997 Technology

Aerosol Jet Printer Portfolio

Aerosol jet HD2

Aerosol Jet AJ Flex

Aerosol Jet Print Engine

Bot Factory, United States , 2013

, 2013 Ceradrop, France , 2006

, 2006 Ceradrop Technology

F-serie

X-Serie

Industrial platform

Chemcubed, United States , 2014

, 2014 NeoTech, Germany , 2006

, 2006 Technology

15X BT

45XG4

PV Nanocell, Israel , 2010

, 2010 Voltera, Canada , 2013

, 2013 Fujifilm Corporation, Japan , 1934

, 1934 Technology

Panasonic, Japan , 1918

, 1918 Additive Electronics, Germany , 2022

, 2022 Notion Systems, Germany , 2012

, 2012 nScrypt, United States , 2002

, 2002 Nano3DPrint, United States , 2013

, 2013 Entry into the professional space with the D4200S

Chapter Four: Ten year forecasts

