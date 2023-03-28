3D gaming consoles market size is set to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021-2026; Vendors manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles is a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D gaming consoles market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period. Vendors manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles is the primary trend in the market. In the global 3D game consoles market, the demand for multifunctional devices is high. An electronic device should not only serve as a source for gaming but also have other connectivity features. A full-featured game console is more than just a gaming platform, they can also use it to watch videos, listen to music, and surf the web. Hence, these consoles are expected to carry out multiple functions to increase their penetration in the household segment. For instance, Nintendo Co. Ltd. launched Switch and Switch Lite in late 2019, which allows the gamer to operate the device as a handheld console and utilize it for browsing the Internet and using social media. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (home 3D gaming consoles and handheld 3D gaming consoles).

The market growth in the home 3D gaming consoles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The home 3D gaming consoles segment dominates the market as they provide an enhanced gaming experience to end-users. One of the main drivers of the market is the increasing purchasing power of players. Increased purchasing power and the need for an enhanced gaming experience have pushed gamers to choose video game consoles with higher resolutions and 3D capabilities, which will drive the adoption of 3D game consoles. Such increasing adoption will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D gaming consoles market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D gaming console market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is considered a hub for pro gamers. The prevalence of esports in developing countries such as Taiwan , Malaysia , and Singapore will contribute to the growth of esports in APAC during the forecast period. Major digital gaming companies operating in the region include China -based Tencent and GungHo Online Entertainment. Moreover, many of the world's 3D game consoles market leaders, such as Sony Group Corp. and Nintendo Co. Ltd., are based in the region, so most innovations in gaming technology are applied first in Japan. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles is one of the key drivers supporting the 3D gaming consoles market growth.

An average gamer generally uses gaming consoles for around ten years, still vendors release the next generation of gaming consoles every five years. This helps vendors extensively to generate volume sales for the new gaming consoles. next-generation

The major reason for the adoption of next generation gaming connext-generationsoles among gamers is the increased demand for enriched audio and visual gaming experiences.

Rising disposable income has made high-end displays and TVs affordable for gamers. HD displays, along with high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) and wireless network compatibility, are increasing gamers' expectations. These add-ons have also improved accessibility to play.

The prevalence of high-end sound systems such as home theater sound systems, provides gamers with a real-life-like gaming experience. Such enhanced features are driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Rising health issues due to VR in 3D gaming consoles are one of the factors hindering the 3D gaming consoles market growth.

Continued use of VR can cause health problems for gamers, due to displaying too many misleading images in the user's field of view.

Additionally, users may need to quickly switch from far-field to near-field when using a VR headset continuously to play games. People with poor eyesight can face severe problems in this situation.

Also, the continuous use of head-mounted displays (HMDs) can induce nausea, dizziness, and headaches, thereby leading to adverse neurological effects. Such factors will hamper the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3D Gaming Consoles Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D gaming consoles market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the 3D gaming consoles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D gaming consoles market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D gaming consoles market vendors

3D Gaming Consoles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Atari Inc, Bluestack Systems Inc., GameBender LLC, Guillemot Corp. SA, Kaneva LLC, Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Unity Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

