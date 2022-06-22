3D Imaging Market size worth $ 94.27 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing need for medical imaging has led to the adoption of 3D technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Also, the incorporation of 4D technology rapidly is driving the growth of the 3D Imaging Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Imaging Market" By Hardware (3D Sensor, 3D Display), By Imaging Solution (Image Reconstruction, 3D Modeling, 3D Rendering, 3D Scanning), By Vertical (Education, Healthcare, And Life Sciences), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the 3D Imaging Market size was valued at USD 17.83 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 94.27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.69% from 2022 to 2030.

Global 3D Imaging Market Overview

3D technology has a broad range of applications in medical, entertainment, defense, security & surveillance, industrial automation, architecture, construction, media & entertainment, industrial automation, and others, where 3D medical imaging is one of the prominent end-use applications. Moreover, the rise in demand for 3D displays and sensors for high-resolution visualization, increasing awareness of 3D imaging, growing usage of smartphones and tablets, as well as soaring demand for industrial automation drive the 3D Imaging Market. Several 3D imaging industries prefer this technology due to its high-resolution visualization characteristics. Moreover, the increase in awareness among consumers has fueled the sale of consumer electronics, which creates a positive effect on the market globally.

However, recent research and development and the emergence of 4D technology are projected to increase the consumer base shortly. 3D Imaging has been used across the manufacturing industries with 3D cameras during the planning phase to acquire a 360-degree view. In addition, 3D imaging also has vast potential in the gaming industry thus; the growing use of gaming and advancement in gaming is boosting the growth of the Global 3D Imaging Market. In the entertainment sector, 3D movies are already being developed and the immersive experience offered by 3D imaging in the industry is propelling the growth of the Global 3D Imaging Market.

Key Developments

In September 2020 , GE Healthcare made the headlines when it broke the news of a collaboration with Wipro and the Indian Institute of Science.

, GE Healthcare made the headlines when it broke the news of a collaboration with Wipro and the Indian Institute of Science. In July 2017 , Royal Philips acquired TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a prominent player manufacturing intelligent image analysis software to consolidate its leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and drive future expansion plans.

, acquired TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a prominent player manufacturing intelligent image analysis software to consolidate its leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and drive future expansion plans. In September 2020 , GE Healthcare introduced Voluson SWIFT, an advanced ultrasound system to help women's health clinicians widen diagnostic capabilities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Able Software Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Google, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Panasonic Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Imaging Market On the basis of Hardware, Imaging Solution, Vertical, and Geography.

3D Imaging Market, By Hardware

3D Sensor



3D Display



Others

3D Imaging Market, By Imaging Solution

Image Reconstruction



Layout and Animation



3D Modeling



3D Rendering



3D Scanning



Others

3D Imaging Market, By Vertical

Education



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Defense and Security



Architecture and Engineering



Others

3D Imaging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research