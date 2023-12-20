3D Immersive Website Platform, Peach Worlds, Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Online Experiences

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach Worlds, the Squarespace for 3D Immersive Websites, recently secured a pre-seed investment of USD$540,000. Blockchain Founders Fund co-invested in this round alongside former Multimedia Director of Apple, Antonio Rallo's ID345 fund and several angel investors. This funding enables Peach Worlds to launch their no-code builder with top designers and establish a first-mover advantage in the 3D Web industry.

Since 2019, the company has led the 3D Web Software field, creating 3D websites for high profile clients such as Warner Brothers and T&B Media Global. They have since evolved to become the market leader in the 3D Web industry by enabling designers to create 3D websites easily without any coding.

According to Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, "Peach Worlds is at the forefront of a new era of immersive websites and experiences and we're excited to be a part of their journey."

Grega Trobec, CEO and Founder of Peach Worlds, emphasizes the need for web technology to evolve to solve the growing issue of people not caring about websites anymore by making immersive 3D Websites that are exciting destinations for visitors.

Peach Worlds' Private Beta has been released to world-class designers to create 3D Website Templates for their Public Launch in February 2024.

About Peach Worlds

Peach Worlds is the Squarespace for 3D immersive websites. It's the first no-code builder powered by AI, enabling designers to effortlessly create 3D websites without any coding. Since the web's inception, technology has largely remained stagnant with static and flat pages. Peach Worlds is pushing the boundaries of the 3D Immersive Web to make it an exciting and easy-to-use destination for visitors.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a leading early stage (seed and pre-seed) Web3 Venture Capital fund which invests in top-tier founders globally. Our backers include a strategic mix of the leading firms in the crypto and traditional finance world. We invest in highly-promising startups taking a go-to-market focus and a hands-on approach to drive value. BFF helps curate strategic partnerships, hire talent, accelerate growth and ensure portfolio founders are well capitalized. Our team is comprised of builders and operators that have scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and are on a mission to support all-star teams shaping the Web3 industry.

Press Contact
Name Lucas Poelman
Company Peach Worlds
Contact number: +447717857931
Email: [email protected] 

