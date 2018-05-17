3D Interactive Blockchain Game ‘CryptoBarons’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoBarons is a decentralized application built on the Ethereum Network and is one of the few massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology. In CryptoBarons, a variety of unique in-game assets, such as animals, potions, farms and armies are owned solely by the user. Players use these items, such as armies, to engage in battles to protect their kingdoms. Blockchain technology, which publicly records and displays each transaction, allows players to buy, sell and trade their items safely.

"We want to help make owning, transferring and trading digital assets fun through a pure gaming experience on the blockchain," said Veikko Hara, Senior Blockchain Research Advisor for Ugarsoft, creators of CryptoBarons. "We believe role-playing games like CryptoBarons, which combine strategy and intellect to acquire and build assets, will solve most of the scaling and payment issues traditional games face while transitioning to the blockchain."

"The inception of blockchain-based games and collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of blockchain games and Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating CryptoBarons to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of CryptoBarons' in-game assets onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. CryptoBarons is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and whose in-game virtual assets are tradable with WAX Tokens. The first NFT was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers, adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

CryptoBarons is a MMORPG hosted on the Ethereum network as a decentralized application. Inspired by the thought of creating an action-filled game similar to "The Sims", users hire workers, breed animals, build structures and armies within their kingdom. Users can battle against other kingdoms and earn treasures such as magic potions to help vanquish their enemies and gain control of their kingdom. The CryptoBarons Market presale starts May 25th and the full game launches on Friday, June 15th at 7pm West Africa Time (WAT). For more information, please visit https://cryptobarons.io, or join them on Telegram and Discord .

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

