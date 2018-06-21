3D Laser Scanner Market to Touch US$ 4,338.0 Mn by 2026; Rising Demand for Fast, Accurate, and Portable 3D Scanning Solutions to Drive the Market - TMR

The global 3D laser scanner market was valued at US$ 1,934.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "3D Laser Scanner Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026." North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 9%. Integration of 3D scanners in consumer devices and rise of small and compact portable 3D scanner systems is boosting the growth of the 3D laser scanner market significantly.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Get a PDF brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35624

Increasing adoption of fast and accurate scanning solutions and demand for 3D laser scanners across various industries driving the market

Traditional methods of collecting measurements include a combination of various tools including measuring tapes, total stations, digital cameras, and laser range finders and more. These are relatively useful for small scale applications. The growing market demand for high precision measurement capture has led to the development of the 3D laser scanning market. 3D laser scanners play an important role in engineering and design services. It helps in providing three dimensional view of every product or surface with highest levels of accuracy even to the finest details. Conventional surveys tend to be complex as many tasks need to be done multiple times which impacts the desired level of accuracy. 3D laser scanners help in reducing the time by nearly 50% - 70%, thereby reducing labor cost and amount of time land surveyors spend on a particular project. Growing demand for 3D laser scanning across various industries especially architecture, engineering, construction, and industrial plants is playing an important role in its growth.

Request a Sample for Industry Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35624

Cost-effective handheld solutions play an important role in the expansion of the market

The 3D laser scanner market can be segmented based on range, solution, product type, application, end use industry, and geography. In terms of range, the short range 3D scanner model is significantly popular among users. Within the solution segment, the hardware segment tends to hold the dominant market share in terms of revenue. In terms of product type, handheld devices are likely to continue to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Multiple Chapters of this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=35624

Increasing adoption of 3D laser scanners for inspection and reverse engineering in manufacturing industries is driving the 3D laser scanner market

Several end-use industry verticals, especially manufacturing industries are looking for 3D laser scanner products for quality control and inspection of their manufactured components. Also, manufacturers use 3D laser scanners to detect the errors during castings which can be traced back during uneven cooling. Architecture and construction segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Customization Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=35624

North America's dominance of the 3D laser scanner market projected to continue

In terms of geography, the 3D laser scanner market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, North America is expected to hold a major share of above 50% of the market, in terms of revenue, by 2026. Expansion of the 3D laser scanner market in North America is due to the increasing adoption of 3D laser scanner solutions in manufacturing and oil and energy industry for creating 3D models of the products and to check the quality of the goods being produced. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse Press Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/3d-laser-scanner-market.htm

Major players operating in the global 3D laser scanner market include FARO Technologies, Inc., Hexagon, AB, Creaform, Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., ZEISS Group, Artec 3D, and 3D Digital Corp. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in the global 3D laser scanner market.

Market Segmentation

3D Laser Scanner Market Analysis, by Range

Short

Medium

Long

3D Laser Scanner Market Analysis, by Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

3D Laser Scanner Market Analysis, by Product Type

Fixed

Handheld

3D Laser Scanner Market Analysis, by Application

Reverse Engineering

Inspection and Quality control

Virtual Simulation

Others

3D Laser Scanner Market Analysis, by End-Use

Manufacturing

Oil and Energy

Architecture and Construction

Heritage Preservation

Others

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Mid-infrared Lasers Market (Wavelength - Tunable, Fixed, Broadband; Type - Non-linear Frequency, Solid State, Semiconductor, Gas, Free Electron Based; Application - Spectroscopy, Remote Sensing, Free Space Communication, Laser Scalpels, Non- invasive Medical Diagnostics; End use Industry - Aerospace and Defense, Health Care, Chemical, Research) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mid-infrared-lasers-market.html



Industrial Laser Market (Product Type - CO2 Lasers, Fiber Lasers, Solid State Lasers, Others; End-Use Verticals - Medical, Defence, Aeronautics & Marine, Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Food & Textile, Utility, Other Verticals; Application - Marking, Micromaterials, Macromaterials; Power Type-High (more than 1KW), Medium (100W to 1KW), Low (1W to 100W)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2026:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-air-suspension-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research