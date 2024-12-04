3D Metrology Market worth $15.01 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203080758

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Metrology Market"

228 – Tables

69 – Figures

357 – Pages

3D Metrology Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 11.13 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 15.01 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), ODS, Form Measurement Equipment, X-ray and CT Equipment, Video Measuring Machine (VMM), End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities of software solutions Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for quality control in emerging industries Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of EVs and AVs

By CMM Type, bridge CMM segment to account for the largest market share in 2029.

The bridge CMM segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Bridge CMMs dominate the 3D metrology market due to their superior precision, reliability, and ability to handle diverse measurement tasks, making them ideal for industries requiring meticulous quality control of medium to large-sized components. In addition, better rigidity and higher accuracy are the major factors for adopting bridge CMMs for 3D metrology. Nikon provides bridge CMMs to PMS Diecasting Ltd. (UK) for inspection, thus enabling faster product-to-market and reduced development costs.

By End-use Industry, medical segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029.

The medical end-use industry is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the 3D metrology market. This can be attributed to the requirement for precision while developing implants, prosthetics, and surgical tools. As the number of minimally invasive operations and personal medical devices increases, there is a greater emphasis on improved measuring equipment. Furthermore, an increased focus on quality and safety has also encouraged the use of improved measurement systems in the medical industry.

North America to hold the second-largest share in the market from 2024 to 2029.

3D metrology industry in North America is predicted to have the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period due to significant growth in the aerospace and military industries, both of which require high levels of precision and quality. The presence of advanced industries and the ongoing investments in R&D of 3D measurement technologies have contributed to the growth of 3D metrology. The automobile sector, particularly in the US, has increased demand as production of electric vehicles has increased, necessitating the use of high-grade metrology systems for assembly and inspection purposes. Companies established in North America, such as FARO (US), KLA Corporation (US), InnovMetric Software (Canada) and Creaform (Canada), contribute to the region's growth.

Key Players-

The key companies offering 3D metrology companies include Hexagon AB (Sweden), ZEISS Group (Germany), FARO (US), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw plc (UK), and Nikon Corporation (Japan) among others.

