3D Metrology Systems Market, 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D metrology systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 4445.06 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Metrology Systems Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global 3d metrology systems market

Geographic Landscape:

The 3D Metrology Systems Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in North America, which accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Driven by customers in the US and Canada, the region's adoption of new technologies, such as semiconductors, precision inspection, and advanced tools like 3D laser, Whitelight scanners, and Laser trackers, is on the rise. The forecast period is expected to see continued implementation due to increasing demand for metrology services, calibration, and repair expenses in industries like aerospace and defense. Hexagon AB and Creaform are key players in this market, offering solutions like HandySCAN for inspection and metrology software. Infrastructural development, automation, and digital transformation are also influencing the market, with applications in defense aircraft, manufacturing metrology, and even in sectors like construction, luxury goods, prosthetics, and the aging population. Quality control, technical expertise, and virtual simulation are essential factors, with profit margins influenced by operating expenses, capital expenditures, and patent violations. Production tendencies and tooling are also crucial aspects of the manufacturing sector, with coordinate measuring and metrology software playing vital roles. The market's elasticity is impacted by factors like physical assets, digital ecosystems, and the ongoing shift towards Industry 4.0.

Research Analysis

Market Drivers

The Manufacturing Metrology market encompasses elastic solutions for measuring complex parts, driving digital transformation in industries. Traditional methods, such as hand-measurement tools, have limitations in inspecting intricate components like automobile bumpers or comparing CAD models. Test fixtures bridge this gap. Digital ecosystems and physical assets merge in this sector, serving various industries, including luxury goods, prosthetics, and the aging population. The hardware sector benefits from high-accuracy 3D Metrology Systems, enabling coordinate measuring, metrology software, and precision inspection. 3D laser scanners, whitelight scanners, and laser trackers are essential tools for semiconductor manufacturing, metal fabrication, and woodworking. Metrology service providers offer calibration and repair services, ensuring quality control and customer assurance. Infrastructural development and production engineering necessitate advanced tooling and inspection procedures. High-tech systems cater to tiny machine components and stringent specifications, ensuring conformity and combating patent violation. Key players in the market include Hexagon AB and Creaform, with their HandySCAN series, leading the way in technical expertise and innovation. The future of manufacturing metrology lies in the intersection of digital and physical assets, fostering a new era of precise measurement and inspection.

Market Overview

The 3D Metrology Systems market encompasses a range of technologies and applications, including laser scanners, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), and comput tomography (CT). These systems provide accurate measurement and inspection solutions for various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. The use of 3D metrology systems enables the detection of defects, optimization of production processes, and improvement of product quality. The market for these systems is driven by factors such as increasing demand for precision manufacturing and the need for faster and more efficient measurement solutions. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are expected to further drive growth in the 3D metrology systems market. Overall, the market for 3D metrology systems is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

