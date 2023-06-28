3D Metrology Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 4,445.06 billion from 2022 to 2027; Inability of traditional measurement products to analyze complex geometries boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D metrology systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,445.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the market growth. The region dominates in terms of revenue, with the majority of the demand for 3D metrology systems stemming from the US and Canada. Furthermore, regional customers have always been at the forefront in terms of the adoption of new technologies, leading to the growing implementation of 3D metrology systems in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Metrology Systems Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

3D Metrology Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

This 3D metrology systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, aerospace, medical, construction and engineering, and others), product (CMM, ODS, and VMM), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment requires a 3D metrology system across its entire supply chain because the mass assembly of vehicles requires the components and sub-assemblies produced by suppliers to have very low tolerances in deviations, which reduces the rejection rate and speeds up the throughput rate in the assembly line. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

3D Metrology Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The inability of traditional measurement products to analyze complex geometries drives the 3D Metrology Systems market growth. Traditional measurement tools include scales, calipers, micrometers, and plumb lines, which are used for simple measuring tasks. Furthermore, fixtures for large products and fixed CMMs for objects, which require higher precision measurement, are also used. But the scope of these measurement methods is limited. For instance, hand-measurement tools are suitable for simpler tasks such as measuring hole diameters and the length or width of components. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Integration of AI is an emerging trend shaping the 3D Metrology Systems Market. Market vendors focus on the integration of intelligent processing techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) with 3D metrology systems. Furthermore, the integration of AI with computer-aided design (CAD) solutions helps manufacturing OEMs overcome challenges, improve efficiency and productivity, and save time and cost through the applications of algorithms. Thus, the integration of AI with 3D metrology systems and associated benefits are expected to increase the adoption of 3D metrology systems, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Complications associated with system integration and interoperability challenge the growth of the 3D Metrology Systems Market. The manufacturing industry increasingly adopts modern technologies and creating complications in system integration and interoperability. For instance, 3D NAND metrology system vendors face several challenges in scaling their devices. Since more layers are added, the bit density increases. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 3D Metrology Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D metrology systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D metrology systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D metrology systems market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D metrology systems market vendors

The industrial metrology market size is expected to increase by USD 3.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial metrology market segmentation by type (hardware, software, and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing importance of accuracy manufacturing is notably driving the industrial metrology market growth.

The metrology services market size is expected to increase to USD 934.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. This metrology services market research report extensively covers metrology services market segmentation by application (heavy equipment, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing use of CAD by manufacturers is notably driving the metrology services market growth.

3D Metrology Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,445.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Apex Metrology Ltd., Atlas Copco UK, ATT Metrology Services, Automated Precision Inc., Avon Dynamic Calibration Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EDM Intelligent Solutions, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, In Place Machining Company LLC, Intertek Group Plc, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Optical Metrology Services Ltd, Optimax Imaging Inspection and Measurement Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Trescal International SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

