3D Printed Brain Model Market Size Worth $96.9 Million by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printed brain model market size is expected to reach USD 96.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global market in 2020; however, it is expected to witness lucrative growth post-pandemic due to the high-accuracy 3D-printed brain models, which are used by surgeons and practicing residents for pre-surgical planning to perform surgeries effectively and accurately. It helps new surgeons to practice surgery and is used for the study of brain anatomy. It is a very cost-effective and efficient method.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecasted period. The growth can be credited to the high demand for FDM technology.

The plastic materials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020.

The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for these materials.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 on account of the high adoption rate of new technologies and the presence of a large number of key players.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

3D Printed Brain Model Market Growth & Trends

Through these prototypes, a patient's condition can be studied easily and the surgical process can also be explained to the patient. These systems also reduce the number of tests done on animals for the development of drugs, as those tests can now be performed on a 3D-printed brain model, which will lead to more accurate and efficient drugs. Thus, these also find application in the field of research. With the growing attention and capabilities in neurological medicines, the demand for these is expected to grow over the forecast period. The global pandemic had caused an economic slowdown, leading to reduced expenditure in this market.

There has been a reduced demand for these products due to delays in non-emergency services. The cancellation of surgical procedures critically hit the market revenue in 2020. The economic crisis has even led to a few industry players shutting down their business due to decreased demand for these services owing to the fact that this is a niche market and numerous start-ups were unable to procure investments to sustain during the pandemic. Nonetheless, it is expected that this industry will gain momentum again post 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and the growing need for personalized healthcare. According to a 2020 survey by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), approximately 30 million people suffered from neurological disorders in India.

3D Printed Brain Model Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printed brain model market based on technology, material, and region:

3D Printed Brain Model Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Stereolithography (SLA)

ColorJet Printing (CJP)

MultiJet/PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Others

3D Printed Brain Model Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Polymer

Plastics

Others

3D Printed Brain Model Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028))

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of 3D Printed Brain Model Market

Stratasys Ltd.

CELLINK

Cyfuse Biomedical

Rokit Healthcare Inc.

MedPrin

3D Systems

Formlabs

Voxeljet

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.