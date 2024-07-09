3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size is set to grow by USD 436.9 million from 2024-2028, Superior properties of composite materials to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D-printed composite materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 436.9 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio, with a CAGR of 34.28% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the superior properties of composite materials and increased demand for carbon fiber composites, although the easy availability of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., 3DXTech, AREVO Inc., and BASF SE.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Material (Carbon fiber, Glass fiber, and Others), Type (Polymer matrix composites, Metal matrix composites, and Ceramic matrix composites), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 3DXTech, AREVO Inc., Arkema Group., BASF SE, Cosine Additive Inc., CRP Technology Srl, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Solvay SA, Stratasys Ltd., and Treed Filaments

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global 3D-printed composite materials market is experiencing significant growth due to their adoption in the automotive and aerospace industries. These materials, specifically 3D-printed carbon fiber composites, offer advantages such as lighter weight, increased strength, and a high strength-to-weight ratio. These benefits result in reduced curb weight, improved fuel efficiency, and extended component lifespan. In the automotive sector, applications include pickup boxes, interior headliners, door modules, and door panels. In aerospace, these materials are gaining traction in both the defense and commercial sectors for their fuel efficiency and resistance to abrasion and stress. The increasing global sales of automobiles will further fuel the demand for 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials in automotive applications.

The 3D-printed composite materials market is experiencing significant growth due to its speed-to-market advantages and cost savings compared to conventional manufacturing methods. Unique parts made from molten thermoplastic polymers reinforced with carbon fiber materials are gaining popularity in various industries. Equipment for 3D printing composite materials is becoming more accessible, making it practical for designers and manufacturers in sectors like aerospace and defense, residential construction, and consumer goods. Titanium parts with superior mechanical qualities and dimensional precision are being produced for the automotive, electronics, and energy industries. The manufacturing of electrical devices, PCBs, and even mundane items like eyeglasses, carbon fiber bike frames, mascara brushes, helmet liners, insoles, and eyewear is now possible with 3D printing. Design flexibility is another key advantage, as CAD design tools enable the creation of complex geometries that are difficult or impossible with injection molding. The market for 3D-printed composite materials is expanding globally, with energy, lasers, and heat driving innovation. Despite challenges like the Ukraine conflict and raw material costs, the market continues to grow, with additive manufacturing technology set to disrupt traditional composite manufacturing.

Market Challenges

The 3D-printed composite materials market encompasses thermoplastic polymers and metal powders as the primary feedstock in additive manufacturing. Thermoplastic polymers, including filaments and powders, are widely used due to their ability to become pliable when heated and solidify upon cooling. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are common thermoplastic polymers. ABS, derived from acrylonitrile, butadiene, and styrene, is popular for household and personal 3D-printed items. PVA, a synthetic polymer, offers superior moisture resistance. PET is a lightweight, durable, and transparent material used for glossy and translucent products. Metal powders, with high packaging density and spherical morphology, are in high demand for 3D printing in industries like automotive and aerospace. Commonly used metals include steel, titanium, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and precious metals such as gold, platinum, palladium, and silver. The increasing utilization of 3D printing in these industries fuels the demand for metal powders. However, the availability of substitutes may hinder the growth of the global 3D-printed composite materials market during the forecast period.

The 3D-printed composite materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the advantages offered by additive manufacturing technology in producing lightweight, strong, and durable materials. However, challenges persist in implementing this technology on a larger scale. Conventional composite manufacturing methods face high production costs and complex processes. In the aerospace and defense sectors, carbon fiber materials are in high demand for their strength and stiffness, but the high cost of raw materials and workforce skills limit their usage. The Ukraine war and conflict have disrupted the supply of key raw materials, further complicating matters. The industrial sector, including residential construction, is exploring the use of 3D-printed composite materials for fuel efficiency and reduced weight. Current trends include the use of thermosetting polymers and reinforcing materials in 3D printing. The future expansion of the market relies on the innovation and breakthrough technologies in additive manufacturing, including the use of metals, polymers (plastics), ceramics, and other materials. The manufacturing industry is transitioning from traditional processes to digital files and the intended object's configuration, paving the way for a more efficient and cost-effective future.

Segment Overview

This 3d-printed composite materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Carbon fiber

1.2 Glass fiber

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Polymer matrix composites

2.2 Metal matrix composites

2.3 Ceramic matrix composites Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Carbon fiber- The 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market is experiencing significant growth due to its advantages over traditional manufacturing methods. These materials offer high strength-to-weight ratio, improved durability, and design flexibility. Companies are investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and cater to various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction. The market is expected to continue growing as the technology becomes more accessible and cost-effective.

Research Analysis

The 3D-printed composite materials market is experiencing significant growth as additive manufacturing technology revolutionizes the production of lightweight, high-performance materials. Traditional composite manufacturing methods, such as hand layup and autoclave curing, are being supplanted by additive processes that offer increased design freedom, reduced material waste, and shorter production times. Composite materials, including carbon fiber, are gaining popularity in various industries, particularly in aerospace and defense due to their strength and durability. However, the market faces challenges such as the availability and cost of raw materials, workforce development, and geopolitical issues like the Ukraine conflict affecting the supply of key raw materials. Current trends include the use of digital files to create the intended object's configuration, and the development of new 3D-printing technologies using powders, filaments, and liquids. (Word count: 100)

Market Research Overview

The 3D-printed composite materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the unique benefits offered by additive manufacturing technology. Composite materials, including carbon fiber, are gaining popularity in various industries for their strength, stiffness, durability, and reduced weight. The aerospace and defense sectors are major consumers of these materials due to their high fuel efficiency and the need for lightweight components. However, the residential construction industry is also exploring the use of 3D-printed composite materials for faster and more cost-effective construction. Raw materials used in 3D-printed composite materials include thermosetting polymers, metals, ceramics, and polymers (plastics). The workforce required for traditional composite manufacturing is being replaced by digital files and 3D printing technology, which allows for the fabrication of complex parts with precise dimensions. Current trends in the market include the expansion of composite materials into new industries such as isolation wards and the electronics sector. Innovation and breakthrough technologies are driving speed-to-market and product acceptance, while manufacturing practicality and design flexibility are key considerations for designers. Equipment used in 3D printing includes powder, filament, and liquid materials, as well as molten material processing systems and lasers. The future of the market looks promising, with potential applications in industries ranging from energy to consumer goods, including titanium parts, carbon fiber bike frames, mascara brushes, helmet liners, insoles, eyewear, and even eyeglasses. However, the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the resulting increase in raw material costs may impact the market's growth. Despite this challenge, the market is expected to continue expanding as additive manufacturing becomes more widely adopted in industrial processes and manufacturing industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Carbon Fiber



Glass Fiber



Others

Type

Polymer Matrix Composites



Metal Matrix Composites



Ceramic Matrix Composites

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

