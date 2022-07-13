3D Printed Drugs Market to be Worth $269.74 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach USD 269.74 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the rising population of patients with dysphagia around the globe is pushing the demand for immediate soluble medications, which is likely to drive the market. For instance, according to a study published in April 2022, the prevalence of oropharyngeal dysphagia is high in conditions such as stroke and aging and is reported to be 26.19% in the elderly.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By technology, the zip dose segment held the largest share of the 3D market. This is attributed to the increase in the requirement for rapid soluble drugs that disperse quickly in the mouth, which in turn is likely to increase the adoption and anticipate market growth.





The inkjet printer segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period. Due to the 3D medications can be personalized to each patient's needs, assisting them far more than batch-produced medicines, their demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years

.

. By application, the neurology segment held a larger share of the global market. This is attributed to an increase in the proportion of older people, which is at an increased risk of developing neurological disorders and hence, propelling the market growth.





By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment held a larger share in 2021, owing to the growing demand for personalized medicines and the cost-effective use of bio-drugs employing this technology.





North America dominated the global market in 2021 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research framework, the presence of high R&D investment, and the development of 3D printed drugs in the region.





is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of key players. A few of the key market players include 3D Printer Drug Machine, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, BV LLC, Hewlett Packard Caribe, and others.

Read 150-page market research report, "3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Inkjet Printing, Zipdose Technology, Stereolithography), By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology), By End-use, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

3D Printed Drugs Market Growth & Trends

An increase in the aging population has led to the growing demand for the development of easy-to-swallow pills for the elderly. The 3D printed highly soluble and easy-to-swallow drugs can help the elderly who have difficulty swallowing. Moreover, according to the United Nations, the number of people aged 65 and more in 2050 is projected to be 1.5 billion. Thus, the growing elderly population across the world would propel the demand for easy-to-swallow drugs resulting in market growth.

Other factors such as quickly expanding demand for pharmaceuticals, technical improvements in healthcare, as well as the government's focus and expenditures in the 3D printing industry, are also contributing to the market's growth. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik Venture Capital invested in Nevada-based Laxxon Medical for the manufacturing of 3D-printed tablets. The latter company has developed a 3D screen-printing technology for the production of structured tablets with the controlled release of API over time. Such investments are likely to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact market growth. Several printers have been launched by the operating companies in the advanced manufacturing industry to help increase the manufacturing of medications and other necessary products. As a result, the usage of these technologies is projected to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to majorly drive market growth in the coming years. As 3D printing of pharmaceutical drugs can produce personalized medicine in small batches with carefully tailored shapes, dosages, and sizes, the market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. In addition, the use of 3D printing technology can significantly reduce manufacturing costs thus, further increasing investments in this space.

On the other hand, adverse effects from these drugs, the use of 3D printing to create illegal drugs, and a lack of government restrictions for 3D printed products are limiting the market's growth. For instance, in March 2018, a police case was filed in Amsterdam, for the illegal handling of these drugs. However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth.

3D Printed Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printed drugs market based on technology, application, end-user, and region:

Technology Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Inkjet Printing

Fused Deposition Modeling

Stereolithography

ZipDose Technology

Application Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Dental

Others

End-use Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the 3D Printed Drugs Market

Aprecia

Extend Biosciences

Bioduro

Affinity Therapeutics

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

FabRx Ltd

Hewlett Packard Caribe

Merck

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.