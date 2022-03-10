3D-Printed Footwear Market Size to Grow by USD 1.62 Bn| 39% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

adidas AG, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., ECCO USA Inc., FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OBERLE GmbH and Co. KG, OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Srl, and Prodways Group, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the 3D-Printed Footwear industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Men:



During the projection period, the men's 3D-printed footwear market share will expand significantly. The different novel items offered by vendors operating in the 3D-printed footwear market are primarily responsible for the rise. Adidas AG, for example, sells the Futurecraft 4D, a popular 3D-printed running shoe for men.



Women

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 3D-printed footwear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the 3D-Printed Footwear Market

Market Driver:

The increase in the number of new product launches:

Customers are being attracted to new sorts of 3D-printed footwear by key businesses. New product launches assist vendors in increasing footwear sales and total market share, which drives the worldwide 3D-printed footwear market forward. For instance, in June 2021, adidas announced the launch of the latest version of its 3D-printed shoes, Futurecraft 'STRUNG'. In May 2021, Adidas announced the launch of 4DFWD shoes with Carbon 3D printed lattice midsole.

Market Trend:

The innovations in 3D printing:

When compared to the normal need, 3D printing technology allows vendors to cut the time it takes from envisioning a new design to reaching shop shelves by one-third. As a result of the advantages afforded by 3D printing technology in the footwear business, technology providers have been motivated to develop updated versions of footwear items.

3D-Printed Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., ECCO USA Inc., FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OBERLE GmbH and Co. KG, OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Srl, Prodways Group, RESA Pte Ltd., Scientifeet, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt. Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide Inc., Under Armour Inc., and voxeljet AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 97: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Brooks Sports Inc.

Exhibit 100: Brooks Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Brooks Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Brooks Sports Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 ECCO USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 103: ECCO USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104: ECCO USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: ECCO USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 106: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 109: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 OESH Shoes

Exhibit 114: OESH Shoes - Overview



Exhibit 115: OESH Shoes - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: OESH Shoes - Key offerings

10.10 Peak Sport Srl

Exhibit 117: Peak Sport Srl - Overview



Exhibit 118: Peak Sport Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Peak Sport Srl - Key offerings

10.11 RESA Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 120: RESA Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: RESA Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: RESA Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

