3D-Printed Footwear Market to grow by 19.72% from 2022 to 2027|Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co, EOS GmbH, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D-printed footwear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,972.58 million, according to Technavio - The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co, EOS GmbH, FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., LuxCreo Inc., Materialise NV, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd., Prodways Group, Scientifeet, Sculpteo Inc., Shapeways Inc., Sintratec AG, Stratasys Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, and Under Armour Inc. Request a sample report

Vendors : 15+, Including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co, EOS GmbH, FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., LuxCreo Inc., Materialise NV, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd., Prodways Group, Scientifeet, Sculpteo Inc., Shapeways Inc., Sintratec AG, Stratasys Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, and Under Armour Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (men, women, and children), type (insoles, midsoles, and upper soles), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Drivers- The increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear is a key factor driving market growth. The vendors are focusing on various strategies to increase their sales and remain competitive in the market. The customized models of these products are one of the strategies which are gaining popularity among the vendors in the market. As a result, they can maintain strong customer relationships and address the unique requirements of their customers. EOS and Adidas are the key vendors that offer customizable products. For example, Adidas offers Futurecraft 3D, which is a unique 3D-printed running shoe midsole that can be changed according to the cushioning needs of the feet of individuals. Through the customized option, they can match the exact contours and pressure points which create a good experience for the customer. Hence, this increasing personalized footwear is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Innovations in 3D printing are the major trends in the market. The rising popularity of 3d printing technology providers in the market attracts many vendors to collaborate with them to develop footwear. 3D printing innovation helps vendors with reducing the time expected from conceptualizing another plan to arriving at store racks s compared to the typical requirement. Furthermore, this advancement in technology has motivated vendors to upgrade their footwear offerings. For example, Stratasys announced the launch of its F120 3D printer. The printer comes with simple controls and remote self-monitoring which allows high levels of reliability and repeatability. Many footwear designers in the market are planning to use the company's printer to design new footwear. Thus, these innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The lack of in-house expertise is a significant challenge restricting market growth. In a company, an employee needs to handle various tasks such as data management, equipment design, and technology. Additionally, the installation and operation of 3D printers also require trained staff and experienced professionals. This is to ensure that the proper installation and timely maintenance of the operations is rightly done. This needs an expert who has deep knowledge about all the operations and their functioning. In addition, staff members must be creative and capable of handling a variety of complicated operations in order to deliver products with complex customizations in order to meet customers' requirements. Therefore, a lack of in-house expertise is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The 3d-printed footwear market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this 3D-Printed Footwear Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D-printed footwear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D-printed footwear market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the 3D-printed footwear market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D-printed footwear market vendors

3D-Printed Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,972.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co, EOS GmbH, FitMyFoot Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., LuxCreo Inc., Materialise NV, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., OESH Shoes, Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd., Prodways Group, Scientifeet, Sculpteo Inc., Shapeways Inc., Sintratec AG, Stratasys Ltd., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D-printed footwear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 3D-printed footwear market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Midsoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Midsoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Midsoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Midsoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Midsoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Upper soles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Upper soles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Upper soles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Upper soles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Upper soles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 119: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 122: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 EOS GmbH

Exhibit 124: EOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: EOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: EOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 FitMyFoot Inc.

Exhibit 127: FitMyFoot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: FitMyFoot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: FitMyFoot Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Kornit Digital Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Kornit Digital Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Kornit Digital Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Kornit Digital Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Kornit Digital Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 134: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 137: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 OESH Shoes

Exhibit 142: OESH Shoes - Overview



Exhibit 143: OESH Shoes - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: OESH Shoes - Key offerings

12.10 Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Prodways Group

Exhibit 148: Prodways Group - Overview



Exhibit 149: Prodways Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Prodways Group - Key offerings

12.12 Scientifeet

Exhibit 151: Scientifeet - Overview



Exhibit 152: Scientifeet - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Scientifeet - Key offerings

12.13 Sculpteo Inc.

Exhibit 154: Sculpteo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sculpteo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Sculpteo Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Sintratec AG

Exhibit 157: Sintratec AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sintratec AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Sintratec AG - Key offerings

12.15 Stratasys Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Stratasys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Superfeet Worldwide LLC

Exhibit 164: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 167: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

