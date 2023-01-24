3D printed jewelry 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D printed jewelry market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,711.23 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global 3D printed jewelry market - Five forces

The global 3D printed jewelry market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global 3D printed jewelry market – Customer landscape





The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global 3D printed jewelry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and Others) and Type (Gold, Silver, Brass, and Others),

The SLA segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stereolithography (SLA) technology is widely used to create models, prototypes, patterns, and parts in various industries, including jewelry. The technology involves converting liquid materials into solid parts, layer by layer, by selectively curing them using a light source in a process called vat polymerization. SLA technology is ideal for prototyping and casting jewelry with intricate details. It provides improved speed and convenience while producing stronger and more intricate jewelry. These factors will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D printed jewelry market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printed jewelry market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by high technological advances and increasing investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing. Another reason for the market domination by North America is the growing demand for personalized jewelry. Consumers in the region are exhibiting high demand for personalized and unique design jewelry studded with cut and polished diamonds. Technological innovations in online retail channels along with the inclusion of AR technologies have further boosted the growth of the 3D-printed jewelry market in North America .

Global 3D printed jewelry market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is notably driving the market growth.

3D printing technology is increasingly being adopted across different industries, such as healthcare, automobile, defense, consumer products, machinery, and aerospace.

Increased manufacturing speed when compared with traditional manufacturing methods is one of the major advantages of 3D printing technology, which is driving its adoption.

The low cost of manufacturing is another factor driving the adoption of 3D printing technology.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of extended reality in the jewelry market is an emerging trend in the market.

Players in the market are investing in technologies such as AR and VR to provide enhanced customer experience.

Many e-commerce companies that are engaged in the selling of jewelry are developing platforms based on extended reality technologies.

The platform allows customers to virtually try the jewelry online with the help of the camera on their device.

The feature also helps users in deciding the perfect product based on their requirements.

The extension of such features is allowing customers to make informed decisions when purchasing their jewelry online. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High consumer propensity toward substitutes is a major challenge impeding market growth. The demand for jewelry is continuously increasing in Asian countries where consumers view jewelry as an investment.

However, the adoption of 3D-printed jewelry is low in these countries due to the lack of awareness about the availability of 3D-printed jewelry.

Moreover, many vendors do not focus much on advertising these products commercially when compared with traditional jewelry. Hence, many consumers in developing regions are unaware of 3D-printed jewelry and its availability.

As a result, potential buyers opt for traditional jewelry, which is widely available. Furthermore, the absence of hallmarking on 3D-printed jewelry fails to garner trust among consumers, which is hindering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this 3D printed jewelry market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printed jewelry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D printed jewelry industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors

