3D Printed Jewelry Market to Reach USD 2.51 Billion Globally by 2025 at 22.14% CAGR | Technavio

Market Driver - The key market driver that is impacting the jewelry market is the growing emphasis on product premiumization . The competition in the global 3D printed jewelry market is intensifying over the years. In addition, growing innovations and advances in technology have changed the preferences of customers, which has increased the demand for innovative products. This has encouraged vendors operating in the global 3D printed jewelry market to continually engage in R&D and innovations to survive in the competitive market environment. Factors such as the changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness about different fashion trends have encouraged manufacturers to focus on offering a wide variety of designs in their jewelry collections. The demand for innovative jewelry designs is high among those consumers who are willing to pay a premium price for such jewelry, which is also attributable to the increasing fashion consciousness among them

Segmentation Analysis:

The 3D printed jewelry market report is segmented by Technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Some Companies Mentioned

The 3D printed jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.



Arlette Gold Ltd.



Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.



Melorra



MIRAKIN



Nervous System Inc.



Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.



RADIAN



Shapeways Inc.



VEVILE AB



YIELD

3D Printed Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.52 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

