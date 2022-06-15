3D Printed Jewelry Market to Reach USD 2.51 Billion Globally by 2025 at 22.14% CAGR | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The 3D-printed jewelry market share is expected to increase by USD 2.51 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.14%. The introduction of extended reality in the jewelry market is the key trend that is going to drive the growth of the jewelry market. Changing consumer preferences and increasing fashion consciousness have boosted the demand for new and innovative jewelry designs. This has encouraged jewelry manufacturers to adopt novel manufacturing technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD), laser technology, and induction technology for jewelry designing. Several designers are using 3D printers with rapid prototyping (RP) technology, which allows designers to review design concepts and understand the requirements and complexity of any jewelry design. The adoption of such innovative manufacturing technologies in jewelry design is expected to boost the 3D printed jewelry market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key market driver that is impacting the jewelry market is the growing emphasis on product premiumization. The competition in the global 3D printed jewelry market is intensifying over the years. In addition, growing innovations and advances in technology have changed the preferences of customers, which has increased the demand for innovative products. This has encouraged vendors operating in the global 3D printed jewelry market to continually engage in R&D and innovations to survive in the competitive market environment. Factors such as the changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness about different fashion trends have encouraged manufacturers to focus on offering a wide variety of designs in their jewelry collections. The demand for innovative jewelry designs is high among those consumers who are willing to pay a premium price for such jewelry, which is also attributable to the increasing fashion consciousness among them
- Market Challenges - The outbreak of COVID-19 globally is the major challenge hindering the growth of the jewelry market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severely negative impact on the global economy. The economic fallout of the pandemic is expected to be enormous in terms of loss in production, income, and employment. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, online retail sales were estimated to reach $6.5 trillion by 2023. Since the outbreak, the online shopping industry is witnessing a drastic change. Owing to a steady rise in the number of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of different countries have announced lockdowns, which has led people to stay indoorsContrarily, the declining categories in the e-commerce industry are luggage and suitcases, apparel, accessories, and travel items, with social gatherings and traveling opportunities being put to a halt. Furthermore, major online retailers such as Amazon are only providing delivery of essential items. Hence, online retailers are delaying the delivery of non-essential items, or in some cases, not taking orders for non-essentials at all. Most fashion houses, designers, and makers in the 3D printing industry have responded to the global crisis by suspending their own production, which has repurposed supply lines to manufacture personal protective equipment such as masks and medical gowns.
Segmentation Analysis:
The 3D printed jewelry market report is segmented by Technology (SLA, SLS, DLP, FDM, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Some Companies Mentioned
The 3D printed jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
-
- Arlette Gold Ltd.
- Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Melorra
- MIRAKIN
- Nervous System Inc.
- Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.
- RADIAN
- Shapeways Inc.
- VEVILE AB
- YIELD
Share this article