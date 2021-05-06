3D Printed Jewelry Market value to increase over $ 2.5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The global 3D printed jewelry market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD are some of the major market participants. The growing emphasis on product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
3D Printed Jewelry Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- SLA
- SLS
- DLP
- FDM
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D printed jewelry market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD.
The report also covers the following areas:
- 3D Printed Jewelry Market size
- 3D Printed Jewelry Market trends
- 3D Printed Jewelry Market industry analysis
The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printed jewelry market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D printed jewelry market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arlette Gold Ltd.
- Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Melorra
- MIRAKIN
- Nervous System Inc.
- Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.
- RADIAN
- Shapeways Inc.
- VEVILE AB
- YIELD
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
