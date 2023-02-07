3D printer market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 3D printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,095.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

3D printer market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

3D printer market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

3D printer market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by Product (Industrial 3D printer and Desktop 3D printer), Technology (Fused deposition modeling, Selective laser sintering, Stereolithography, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the industrial 3D printer segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of industrial 3D printers for designing, prototyping, and tooling in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 3D printer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 3D printer market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing.

Download a Sample Report

3D printer market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products.

Consumers are exhibiting high interest in customized 3D products.

They are either ordering the product from the companies that provide customized products or are purchasing a desktop 3D printer to design and develop in-house 3D printed products.

Besides, 3D printers are becoming more affordable, and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers are encouraging them to invest in 3D printers to develop customized products.

Industrial professionals are also actively investing in 3D printers to develop customized products and reach the expectations of customers and increase profits.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in 3D printing outsourcing is a key trend in the market.

Many companies are outsourcing 3D printing projects for both prototypes and production runs to cut down costs.

The lack of equipment and the high cost of owning 3D printers are other major factors leading to a significant rise in the demand for 3D printing outsourcing services.

Moreover, it requires the right knowledge and experience to operate the machine and to set up the right mix of materials.

Hence, many end-users in the market have started to outsource 3D printing services, which is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of training the workforce is a major factor hindering market growth.

Providing technical training to the workforce on additive manufacturing is high as 3D printers and their materials come at a high cost.

Several companies are investing in educating students on additive manufacturing to build the future workforce for the global 3D printer market.

Many vendors in the market are also providing technical training for operators, developers, and designers on additive manufacturing.

However, the high cost associated with training the workforce on additive manufacturing is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 3D printer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D printer market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metal additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,574.3 million . The increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high production costs may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high production costs may impede the market growth. The laser engraving machine market is projected to grow by USD 511.91 million with a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries are one of the key factors driving the global laser engraving machine market growth.

3D Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25095.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., HP Inc., JINHUA WANHAO SPARE PARTS CO. LTD., Materialise NV, N3 Technologies Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, XYZPRINTING Inc., YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D printer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 3D printer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial 3D printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial 3D printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Desktop 3D printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Desktop 3D printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Fused deposition modeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Fused deposition modeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fused deposition modeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Fused deposition modeling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fused deposition modeling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Selective laser sintering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Selective laser sintering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Selective laser sintering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Selective laser sintering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Selective laser sintering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Stereolithography - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Stereolithography - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 116: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: 3D Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: 3D Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

Exhibit 121: Desktop Metal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Desktop Metal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Desktop Metal Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 EOS GmbH

Exhibit 126: EOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: EOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: EOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Formlabs Inc

Exhibit 129: Formlabs Inc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Formlabs Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Formlabs Inc - Key news



Exhibit 132: Formlabs Inc - Key offerings

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 138: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: HP Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Materialise NV

Exhibit 143: Materialise NV - Overview



Exhibit 144: Materialise NV - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Materialise NV - Key news



Exhibit 146: Materialise NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Materialise NV - Segment focus

12.10 Nano Dimension Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Nano Dimension Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nano Dimension Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Nano Dimension Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Organovo Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 151: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Organovo Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Proto Labs Inc.

Exhibit 155: Proto Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Proto Labs Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Proto Labs Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Proto Labs Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 SLM Solutions Group AG

Exhibit 159: SLM Solutions Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: SLM Solutions Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: SLM Solutions Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: SLM Solutions Group AG - Segment focus

12.14 Stratasys Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Stratasys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Ultimaker BV

Exhibit 167: Ultimaker BV - Overview



Exhibit 168: Ultimaker BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Ultimaker BV - Key offerings

12.16 XYZPRINTING Inc.

Exhibit 170: XYZPRINTING Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: XYZPRINTING Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: XYZPRINTING Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

Exhibit 173: YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 174: YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: YFC BonEagle ELECTRIC CO. LTD. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio