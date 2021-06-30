3D Printer Market To Contribute $ 16.94 billion growth in Industrial Machinery Sector | Technavio
Jun 30, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printer market, operating under the industrials sector. The latest report on 3D printer market, 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of $ 16.94 billion, at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
An increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of training workforce might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
3D Printer Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the FDM segment led the growth under the technology segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 3D printer market size.
- Technology
- FDM
- SLS
- SLA
- Others
- Product
- Industrial 3D Printer
- Desktop 3D Printer
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printer market report covers the following areas:
- 3D Printer Market Size
- 3D Printer Market Trends
- 3D Printer Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printer market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D printer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Formlabs Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Proto Labs Inc.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Ultimaker BV
- XYZPRINTING Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
