3D Printer Market To Contribute $ 16.94 billion growth in Industrial Machinery Sector | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZPRINTING Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

An increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of training workforce might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printer Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the FDM segment led the growth under the technology segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 3D printer market size.

Technology

FDM



SLS



SLA



Others

Product

Industrial 3D Printer



Desktop 3D Printer

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printer market report covers the following areas:

3D Printer Market Size

3D Printer Market Trends

3D Printer Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printer market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Proto Labs Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZPRINTING Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

