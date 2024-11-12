3D Printer Market to Grow by USD 30 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Customized Products, AI-Powered Report Highlights Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global 3d printer market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 23.16% during the forecast period. Increase in consumer interest in 3d customized products is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for new materials. However, high cost of training workforce poses a challenge.Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., ANYCUBIC Technology Co. Ltd., Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., HP Inc., LuxCreo Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., voxeljet AG, WANHAO 3D PRINTER, XYZPRINTING Inc., Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd., and Zortrax S.A..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Industrial 3D printer and Desktop 3D printer), Technology (Fused deposition modeling, Selective laser sintering, Stereolithography, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., ANYCUBIC Technology Co. Ltd., Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., HP Inc., LuxCreo Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Nano Dimension Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., voxeljet AG, WANHAO 3D PRINTER, XYZPRINTING Inc., Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Ltd., and Zortrax S.A.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 3D Printing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of 3D printing technology in various industry verticals. Prototyping is a major application, with sectors like healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and electronics benefiting from the rapid prototyping services. Three-dimensional printers use layer-by-layer addition of digital design files to create 3-dimensional objects. Stereolithography is a popular printing technology, but others like injection molding, CNC machining, and selective laser sintering also have their applications. Safety and quality are crucial, with adherence to standards and suitability for various materials, including plastics, metals, ceramics, composites, and mixed materials. Customized production and low-cost 3D printers are driving innovation in the market, with applications ranging from jewelry and education fields to industrial manufacturing, defense industries, tooling, jigs and fixtures, textiles, footwear, food and culinary, art and architecture, and more. The skilled workforce and design tools are essential for the successful implementation of these printers. The 3D Printing Market encompasses various printing processes, each with its standard process controls and printing technologies. The market is witnessing growth due to the efficiency, customization, and cost advantages it offers. Investment in research and development, patenting, and consultation solutions are key areas of focus for businesses in this sector. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant developments in the 3D printing market, with many countries adopting this technology for various applications. The future of 3D printing lies in its ability to produce high precision, durable parts with complex geometries and mechanical properties. The potential for printed electronics, sensors, batteries, solar cells, and light-emitting diodes is vast, offering businesses a competitive edge.

The 3D printer market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for new materials. As industries such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods adopt 3D printing technology, there is a rising need for materials with superior properties. These industries require materials that cater to their unique needs, ensuring compatibility with various applications. For instance, aerospace applications prioritize lightweight yet strong materials, while healthcare necessitates biocompatible and sterilizable options. The development of specialized materials is crucial for meeting the specific performance standards of these industries, fueling the market's growth.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The 3D Printing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in various industry verticals. Prototyping is a major application, with automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and electronics sectors leading the way. Challenges include the suitability of 3D printing for injection molding, CNC machining, and stereolithography. Safety and quality are crucial, with adherence to standards and printing technologies like layer-by-layer addition essential. Healthcare verticals benefit from customized production of medical devices, hearing aids, and structural electronics. High precision and durability are key for aerospace and automotive industries, which use 3D printers for manufacturing parts in plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. Rapid prototyping services offer businesses installation services, consultation solutions, and patenting assistance. The market caters to various industries, including defense, tooling, textiles, footwear, food and culinary, art and architecture, and education fields. The 3D Printing Market faces challenges such as process downtime, mechanical properties, and mixed materials. Accuracy, reproducibility, and standardized tests ensure suitability for various applications. Porosity, powder composition, and morphology are crucial factors in 3D printing with materials like plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. The marketplace offers low-cost 3D printers for businesses, enabling customized production and innovation in manufacturing. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant developments in 3D printing, with countries like China and Japan leading the way. The future of 3D printing lies in its ability to provide efficiency, customization, and cost savings, making it an attractive investment for businesses in various industries.

region is witnessing significant developments in 3D printing, with countries like and leading the way. The future of 3D printing lies in its ability to provide efficiency, customization, and cost savings, making it an attractive investment for businesses in various industries. A 3D printer workforce consists of individuals tasked with designing, manufacturing, and operating these advanced machines. Basic training is essential to familiarize employees with various 3D printer technologies. Technical training is necessary for decision-makers to effectively utilize additive manufacturing. Advanced training covers material handling, preprocessing, and post-processing. However, the high cost of 3D printers and their materials significantly increases the cost of workforce training. Investing in comprehensive training programs can lead to increased efficiency and productivity within the organization.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This 3d printer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Industrial 3D printer

1.2 Desktop 3D printer Technology 2.1 Fused deposition modeling

2.2 Selective laser sintering

2.3 Stereolithography

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Industrial 3D printer- The industrial segment led the global 3D printer market in 2023, expected to continue dominating due to rising industrial adoption for design, prototyping, and tooling in sectors like aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. In aerospace, additive manufacturing (AM) is vital for producing complex components, such as jet engines, injectors, and valves, which are challenging to manufacture using traditional methods. SpaceX, a leading aerospace company, employs AM technology to create rocket engine components, like main oxidizer valves and engine chambers, significantly reducing production time. This trend underscores the growth potential for industrial 3D printers in the global market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The 3D Printing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in various industry verticals. This technology enables the creation of three-dimensional objects through layer-by-layer addition from a three-dimensional file. Prototyping is a key application area for 3D printing, allowing for the rapid production of complex geometries with minimal process downtime. The technology is also making waves in industries such as healthcare and automotive, where it is used to create medical devices, injection mold tools, and even car parts. Safety and quality are paramount in the 3D Printing Market, with standard process controls ensuring adherence to industry standards. Printing technologies include selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, and stereolithography, among others. The market also caters to the production of mixed materials, such as ceramics, composites, and circuit boards, expanding its scope and applicability. Despite its advantages, 3D printing faces competition from traditional manufacturing methods like CNC machining and injection molding.

Market Research Overview

The 3D Printing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in various industry verticals. Three-dimensional printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process that creates objects by adding material layer-by-layer based on a three-dimensional file. Prototyping is a common application of this technology, particularly in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, where rapid prototyping services are essential for innovation and customized production. Stereolithography is one of the earliest 3D printing technologies, but there are now several other printing technologies available, including selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, and inkjet printing. The suitability of these technologies varies depending on the material being used, with plastics, metals, ceramics, composites, and even mixed materials being printed. The 3D Printing Market caters to various industries, including healthcare, where 3D printing is used to create medical devices and prosthetics, and automotive, where it is used for tooling, jigs, and fixtures. The market also offers consultation solutions, installation services, and patenting services to help businesses navigate the complex world of 3D printing. Safety and quality are crucial considerations in the 3D Printing Market, with standard process controls and adherence to industry standards ensuring the durability and accuracy of 3D-printed parts. The market also offers high-precision printers for applications that require exceptional accuracy and reproducibility. The 3D Printing Market is not limited to traditional industries but also caters to emerging fields such as printed electronics, jewelry, education, and even food and culinary. With the increasing availability of low-cost 3D printers, the market is becoming more accessible to businesses and individuals alike. The 3D Printing Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by innovation and the efficiency and customization benefits of additive manufacturing. The marketplace offers a wide range of machines, materials, and applications, making it an exciting and dynamic industry to watch.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Industrial 3D Printer



Desktop 3D Printer

Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling



Selective Laser Sintering



Stereolithography



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio