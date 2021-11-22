3D Printing Elastomers Market Size Worth $967.3 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 29.0% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing elastomers market size is expected to reach USD 967.3 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 29.0% from 2021-2028. Increasing government initiatives for boosting the adoption of 3D printing coupled with a rise in investments in the research and developments programs to work as the primary growth driver for the market. Increasing integration of 3D printing technology in home printing and growing demand from the educational field are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Major developing regions are also preferring these advanced printing technologies to cater to the increasing consumer from automotive, aerospace, medical, and other fields.

Key Highlights of 3D Printing Elastomers Market

On this basis of type , the thermoset elastomer segment dominated the 3D printing elastomers market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Thermoset elastomer comes with microphase-separated morphology , high thermal stability , and tunable mechanical strength compared to triblock prepolymers.

, dominated the 3D printing elastomers market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Thermoset elastomer , , and compared to triblock prepolymers. By form , the powder segment accounted for the majority of the market share. Increasing demand for powder form owing to the rise in preference for 3D printing in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries across the globe are supporting this segment's growth. These powders are used for developing complex structures and high-density products .

, accounted for the majority of the market share. Increasing demand for powder form owing to the across the globe are supporting this segment's growth. These powders are and . In terms of end-use , the automotive emerged as the lucrative end-use segment and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The elastomers market in the automotive sector is primarily driven by its vital physical properties such as elasticity , superior optics, durability, thermal stability , and improved vehicle safety .

, emerged as the lucrative end-use segment and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The elastomers market in the automotive sector is primarily driven by its , superior optics, durability, , and . Evonik , a leading german chemicals company has added two new photopolymers INFINAM RG 3101 L and INFINAM FL 6300 L for industrial 3D printing. As per the company, the new materials are suited for photopolymer 3D printing procedures such as DLP and SLA.

, a leading german chemicals company has for industrial 3D printing. As per the company, the new materials are such as DLP and SLA. Wematter, a prominent Swedish SLS 3D printer firm is making a new addition to their materials portfolio with Aurora TPU for Gravity SLS 3D printer. This newly developed material is durable 3D printing material that can find diverse applications in the automotive industry and medical technology, among others.

Regional Developments

North America led the major growth for the 3D printing elastomers market, owing to the presence of prominent market players, rise in consumer base from automotive and medical industries, and supportive government initiatives. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth on account of the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing in Asian countries.

Competitive Outlook

Key market participants are working on their expansion strategies to increase their presence in different regional markets to add more customer base. They are also implementing different strategies such as partnerships and the launch of innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. The leading industry players include 3D Systems Inc.; Arkema SA; BASF SE; Carbon Inc.; Dow Chemical Company; EnvisionTEC; EOS; Evonik Industries AG; ExOne; Formlabs; Henkel; HP Development Company, L.P.; Impossible Objects; LANXESS; Materialise NV; Proto Labs Inc.; Sinterit; Stratasys Ltd.; The Lubrizol Corporation; Voxeljet AG; and Zortrax.

