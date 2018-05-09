3D Printing for Healthcare World Market 2018-2028

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Products (Dental Products, Medical Implants, Bio-Printing, Others), by Technology (Hardware, Software, Services) & Analysis of Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, Medical Devices, Tailor Made Prosthetics, Orthopaedic Implants & Drugs
The 3D Printing for Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the dental products segment held the largest share in the 3D Printing for Healthcare market.
Report Scope
• 3D Printing Healthcare market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by products:
• Dental Products
• Medical Implants
• Bio-Printing
• Others
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by technology:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by regional and national market:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico
• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis and STEP Analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the 3D Printing Healthcare industry:
• 3D Systems Inc.
• Arcam AB
• Autodesk Inc.
• ExOne Company
• H Intressenter AB
• Optomec, Inc.
• Organovo Holdings, Inc.
• Ponoko Limited
• Stratasys Ltd
• Voxeljet AG
