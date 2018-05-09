3D Printing for Healthcare World Market 2018-2028

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Report Scope

• 3D Printing Healthcare market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by products:

• Dental Products

• Medical Implants

• Bio-Printing

• Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by technology:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by regional and national market:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis and STEP Analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the 3D Printing Healthcare industry:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Arcam AB

• Autodesk Inc.

• ExOne Company

• H Intressenter AB

• Optomec, Inc.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc.

• Ponoko Limited

• Stratasys Ltd

• Voxeljet AG

Forecasts by Products (Dental Products, Medical Implants, Bio-Printing, Others), by Technology (Hardware, Software, Services) & Analysis of Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, Medical Devices, Tailor Made Prosthetics, Orthopaedic Implants & Drugs.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

3D Systems Corporation

3T RPD

4web Medical

Alphaform AG

Anatomics

Ansys, Inc.

Aortica

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Arcam AB

Autodesk Inc.

B3kd

Bestinclass SA

Bio 3D Technologies

Biomet Inc.

Blohm Jung

Boeing Company

Botobjects

C&A Tool

Carlyle Group

Compass3D

Delcam

Deloitte Consulting, LLC

Dentca

Depuy Synthes

Disanto Technology, Inc.

Envisiontec

Eos

Exone Company

Fabrx

Firstsurface Ltd.

Fripp Design And Research

General Electric

Gic Holdings

Global Tct

Grid Logic Incorporated

H Intressenter Ab

Hafner's Büro

Hewlett-Packard

Imaginarium

Ipsen

Laser Zentrum Hannover (LZH)

Lockheed Martin

Machin-A-Mation Corporation (MAM)

Makerbot

Materialise Nv

Mechmotion

Medical Modelling

Mtu Aero Engines

Multistation

Mwt

Northrop Grumman

Objet Ltd.

Optomec, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc

Osteopore International

Oxford Performance Materials (OPM)

Pemex

Phillips

Ponoko Limited

Proto Labs

Protosys Technologies

Qatar Rail

Rainbow Biosciences

Rede D'or São Luiz

Regenhu

Renishaw

Replica 3DM

Robotec

Scansource, Inc.

Siemens

Siemens Corporation

Sixense

Stratasys Ltd.

Stryker

Techsolve

Teijin Nakashima Medical

The Cronin Group

Tissue Regeneration Systems

Toshiba

Tronrud

United Technologies

Varinex Informatics

Viwa

Voxeljet AG

Within Technologies Limited

Wohlers Associates, Inc.

Wynit

Xerox

Xilloc Medical

Zdravprint

Zimmer Biomet

