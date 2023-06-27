3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market worth $362 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced HPP), Form (Filament & Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM/FFF, SLS), Application, End-Use industry, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2028", is estimated at USD 123 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 362 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2023 to 2028. The robust medical & healthcare, government support for aerospace & defense industries, and huge investments in research & development of novel high performance plastics are triggering the growth of 3D printing high performance market.

PA type segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022, in terms of both value and volume.

PA types that are majorly engineered and have heat distortion temperature higher than 150 degree Celsius are considered in the study. Printed with PA powder, this material is also known as nylon. The PA structure comes from a polymer containing amide functions and is used in 3D printing in a variety of forms. In the powder form, PA is used in selective laser sintering (SLS). The large market share of PA is attributed to its properties such as wear-resistance, impact-resistance, low friction, and cost-efficiency. The material is processed with the well-known SLS technology and can include interlocking and interlinking parts. It can also be finished in various ways, including smoothed, dyed, spray-painted, and velvet finished. A wide variety of end-use products can be printed with the use of PA

Filament and Pellet segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the 3D printing high performance plastic market during the forecast period

3D printers using the FDM technology require plastic filaments made up of various materials, such as PEEK & PEKK, PEI, PPSU, PES, PSU, PVDF, and reinforced plastics. These filaments are available in different lengths, colors, and diameters. PEI is one of the highest-performing thermoplastics in the industry with excellent mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties. PEEK & PEKK filaments offer excellent biocompatibility, superior chemical resistance, high dimensional stability, and high creep resistance, among other properties.

Prototyping application helds the largest share in the 3D printing high performance plastic market in 2022, in terms of value

3D printing high performance plastics are mainly used in the prototyping application to showcase how the 3D-printed object looks. Prototyping is highly useful to develop and fabricate low-cost models at low costs and reduced time. Many companies are investing in partnerships to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in prototyping applications. For instance, in June 2022, 3D Systems signed a MoU with AIPMA's AMTEC to promote the use of additive manufacturing in the plastics industry. On the other hand, 3D printing high performance plastics have found increased adoption in functional part manufacturing, especially in the aerospace & defense industry.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

3D printing has been widely accepted as a breakthrough technology that is expected to challenge the conventional forms of production practices. As of now, its impact has been limited to developed regions. The US has been the largest market for 3D printing, with a share of more than 25% globally. Major players in this technology, such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, Markforged, and HP, are based in this country. Europe has been another key market for the 3D printing technology and, consequently, 3D printing high performance plastics. The Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging market for 3D printing high performance plastics due to the growing demand for high performance materials from the automotive, healthcare, and electrical & electronics industries in the region.

Prominent companies in the 3D printing high performance plastics market include Arkema (France), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Markforged (US), Stratasys (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Impossible Objects (US), Apium Additive Technologies GmbH (Germany), Ensinger (Germany), Victrex plc (UK), and CRP Technology S.r.l. (Italy).

