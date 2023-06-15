3D Printing In Dentistry 2023: The Authoritative Market Report that is Historically Relied Upon by the Global Dental Industry

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing In Dentistry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Printing in Dentistry is the authoritative market report for additive manufacturing in the dental industry, historically relied upon by global dental companies, 3D printing companies in dental industry, and entrepreneurs and investors.

In 2022 the dental 3D printing market generated $4B in revenue, accounting for nearly one third of the overall additive manufacturing market. The report details how changes in the post-pandemic era of healthcare impact the adoption of 3D printing technologies, as well as dentistry's greater role in the development of the AM industry itself.

The seventh edition of 3D Printing in Dentistry details trends in the broader dental industry that have emerged since the fade of COVID-19 era upheaval, and provides a look into the future of the dental printing market.

The study and accompanying market database cover dental printing hardware innovations, competitive landscape and strategies, segmentation of the industry, and future scenarios driving both growth and challenges that will face the litany of current market participants.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems

Asiga

BEGO

Dentsply Sirona

Desktop Health (ETEC)

DMG

DWS

EOS

EPlus

Formlabs

Ivoclar

SprintRay

Stratasys

Straumann

Structo

Trumpf

Whip Mix

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: The New Technical Revolution in Dental 3D Printing Begins

1.1 Printing Now Fully Integrated into the Structure of the Dental Industry

1.1.1 Additive Dental Printer Companies Must Secure a Spot in the Traditional Dental Industry Now to Remain Relevant in the Long Term

1.1.2 The Role of Dental Consumer Trends in the Future of Dental Printing

1.1.2.1 Increases in Teledentistry and Impacts on the 3D Printing Industry

1.1.2.2 Same-Day Dentistry on the Rise and Being Driven by Printing

1.2 Review of Market Activity, Prior Market Predictions, and Key Developments Since 2020

1.3 Application-Oriented Segmentation Emerging for Dental Printers

1.3.1 Growth Driver Shift in 2023/24 Away from Aligners, into Dentures and Office Printing

1.3.1.1 In-Office Printing as the Market Growth Engine Through 2025

1.4 Advanced AM Technological Development Restarting to Support Dental Opportunity

1.4.1 Metal Market Still Innovating and Ripe for Disruption

1.5 Summarizing Future Market Scenarios and Forecasted Growth Trends

1.5.1 3D Printing Technology Will Become the Leading Production Technology in Dentistry

1.5.2 Scope of Market Unchanged, But Opportunities Continue to Evolve

Chapter Two: Dental Printing Technology Development Trends and Activity by Segment

2.1 Technical Advancements in Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printers

2.1.1 Rise of LCD Challengers to DLP and Laser Photopolymerization

2.1.1.1 4K Projector Technology in the DLP Dental Printing Sector

2.1.2 Continuous and Extended Production in Vat Photopolymerization Development

2.1.2.1 Other Automation Efforts in Vat Photopolymerization - Post Processing

2.1.3 Advancements in Printing for Permanent Ceramic/Composite Restorations

2.2 Creation of Next-generation UV Material Jetting Dental Printing Technologies

2.2.1 Material Jetting Technology Advances to Create Cross-Segment Competition with Vat Photopolymerization

2.3 Reports on Alternative and Specialty Dental AM Printing Processes

2.3.1 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion and Material Extrusion

2.3.2 XJet Nanoparticle Jetting in 2023

2.4 Trends in Metal Additive Production for Dentistry

2.4.1 Asian Metal Powder Bed Fusion Vendors and the Dental Market

2.4.2 Re-Introduction of Metal Binder Jetting in Dentistry

Chapter Three: Dental 3D Printing Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

3.1 Strategy Review of Dental Industry Leaders' Integration of 3D Printing Solutions

3.1.1 BEGO

3.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

3.1.3 Whip Mix

3.1.4 DMG

3.1.5 Straumann

3.1.6 Ivoclar Vivadent (Ivoclar)

3.2 Analysis of Leaders and Innovators in Dental Printing Solutions by Technology Segment

3.2.1 Leaders and Innovators in Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing

3.2.1.1 3D Systems

3.2.1.2 Stratasys

3.2.1.3 Desktop Health (EnvisionTEC/ETEC)

3.2.1.4 Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

3.2.1.5 RapidShape (Straumann)

3.2.1.6 Formlabs

3.2.1.7 SprintRay

3.2.1.8 Asiga

3.2.1.9 Structo

3.2.1.10 Other Notable Providers

3.2.1.11 Market Share Analysis of Dental Vat Photopolymerization Segment

3.2.2 Leaders and Innovators in Metal Powder Bed Fusion Dental Printing

3.2.2.1 Trumpf

3.2.2.2 EOS

3.2.2.3 EPlus

3.2.2.4 3D Systems



Chapter Four: Quantitative Illustrations of Key Dental Printing Market Trends

4.1 Trends in Aligner Production, Short Term and Long Term

4.2 3D Printing Accelerating Shift to Clinical Production

4.3 Growth in Ceramic Printing for Restorations and Implications for Metal Additive and Milling

4.4 Total Market Opportunity for Dental Printing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsi8xk

