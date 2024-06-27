3D Printing in Education Sector Market size is set to grow by USD 1.10 billion from 2024-2028, Benefits offered by 3D printing in education sector to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing in education sector market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.64% during the forecast period. Benefits offered by 3D printing in education sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards continuous development of new products. However, growing threat from 3d printing rental services in education sector poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd, BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty Ltd., HP Inc., Kinpo Group, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd, Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., SprintRay Inc., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG.

The education sector is witnessing an uptick in the adoption of 3D printing technology. This trend is primarily driven by the numerous benefits of 3D printing, such as enhanced learning experience and improved teaching methods. Consequently, vendors in the market are expanding their product offerings to cater to the growing demand. In April 2024, SprintRay Inc. Introduced two new 3D printers, the Pro 2 and Midas + resins, which offer improved heating and better build platform recognition. Similarly, in November 2023, Stratasys Ltd launched the F3300 FDM 3D printer, which provides unmatched value to customers through reduced labor, increased uptime, and superior part quality. Anker Innovations Co. Ltd followed suit in August 2023 with the launch of its new AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer, featuring customizable single-click, double-click, and long-press actions. These new launches will boost sales and fuel the expansion of the global 3D printing market in the education sector.

The 3D printing market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth, with proof of concept in various industries like healthcare, defense, automotive, and consumer electronics. Three-dimensional items created through additive processes using digital files are revolutionizing education. Resin 3D printers and filaments are popular choices for creating customized products. Selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, and laminated object manufacturing are advanced techniques used in industrial and aerospace sectors. The competitive environment drives product extensions, with nonprofit organizations (NPOs) joining the 3D printed community. Consistent quality is crucial in the final 3D product, minimizing process downtime in the post-pandemic scenario. Printer segments like Fused Deposition Modelling and Powder Bed Fusion cater to prototyping needs in the industrial segment. Digitization, smart factories, machine learning, and robotics are key trends shaping the future of 3D printing in education and beyond. Online 3D printing services offer convenience and accessibility to a wider audience.

Several vendors in the 3D printing market cater to the education sector by providing rental services for institutions. This option enables educational institutions to access advanced 3D printers without the upfront investment. Rental providers offer additional benefits such as guidance on printer selection, warranty coverage, classroom materials, and technical support. Companies like Mileshied Ltd. (trading as Utility Rentals), iMakr, Verashape, and Airwolf 3D offer 3D printers on a rental basis. Airwolf 3D provides weekly and monthly rental options. Although this trend may impact the sales of new 3D printers, it presents an opportunity for vendors to expand their customer base and generate recurring revenue. Institutions can focus on their educational objectives while benefiting from the latest 3D printing technology without the burden of ownership costs.

The 3D printing market in education sector is experiencing significant growth, particularly in customized products for students. However, challenges persist, including process downtime, inconsistent quality, and high initial investments. In the post-pandemic scenario, digitization and smart factories are driving demand for 3D printing in industrial segments. Printer segments like Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Powder Bed Fusion, and Prototyping continue to lead. Companies like Redington Limited, Materialize, Wipro, and Autodesk are key players. Hardware advancements in Polymer printers, such as Fused Filament Fabrication, Digital Light Processing, and Stereolithography, are crucial. Software advancements, automation, and simulation applications are also essential. Industrial hubs face operational expenditures and rely on reliable large-format systems. Climate change, Brexit, and changing technologies pose challenges. Key trends include machine learning, robotics, online 3D printing, and hardware and software services. Companies like HP, Microsoft, and leading 3D printing technologies such as Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering, Polyjet, Multi Jet Fusion, Binder Jetting, and Electron Beam Melting continue to innovate.

1.1 Higher education- The higher education sector is integrating 3D printing technology to prepare students for industries that value critical thinking and collaboration skills. Engineering students use 3D printing for prototype design, while medical laboratories study body organs and art students create artwork. Universities offer graduate courses on legal issues in 3D printing. For instance, Pennsylvania State University and IIT-Madras provide such courses. Vendors like 3D Systems and Stratasys offer 3D printing solutions for education. Government initiatives, such as MeitY's national strategy in India, encourage colleges to adopt 3D printing. Universities like Osmania University collaborate with industries to develop innovative products using 3D printing technology. For example, they procured 3D metal printing technology from SLM Solutions Group AG and Ultimaker FDM 3D printer from Ultimaker BV. These collaborations and investments in 3D printing technology will drive growth in the higher education sector during the forecast period.

The 3D printing market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth due to the customized products it offers. With the shift towards digitization and smart factories, 3D printing is becoming an essential tool for educational institutions. In the post-pandemic scenario, 3D printing is expected to play a crucial role in reducing process downtime and ensuring consistent quality in the production of final 3D products. The printer segment includes Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Powder Bed Fusion, Selective laser sintering, Electron Beam Melting, and Laminated Object Manufacturing. These technologies cater to various industries such as healthcare, defense, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and industrial. 3D printer filament and 3D printing services are essential components of the 3D printing ecosystem. Machine learning and robotics are being integrated into 3D printing to enhance productivity and efficiency. Online 3D printing and simulation applications are also gaining popularity in the education sector. The healthcare sector is leveraging 3D printing for creating customized medical models, prosthetics, and surgical tools. The defense sector is using 3D printing for producing prototypes and spare parts. The automotive sector is utilizing 3D printing for creating customized car parts and designing concept cars. Overall, the 3D printing market in the education sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the need for customized products, consistency in quality, and the integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, robotics, and simulation applications.

The 3D printing market in the education sector is witnessing significant growth due to the customized products it offers. However, process downtime and high initial investments are challenges. In the post-pandemic scenario, digitization, smart factories, machine learning, robotics, and online 3D printing are driving the market. Printer segments include Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Powder Bed Fusion, and others. Prototyping is a major application in the industrial segment. Additive processes like Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing, and Selective Laser Sintering are popular. Hardware and software advancements in Polymer printers, Fused Filament Fabrication, and Large-format systems are crucial. Reliability and automation are key factors. The competitive environment includes players like Autodesk, Microsoft, HP, and others. Climate change, Brexit, and operational expenditures are external factors influencing the market. The education industry uses 3D printing for proof of concept, product extensions, and in nonprofit organizations and the 3D printed community. Industries like healthcare, defense, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics are also adopting 3D printing.

