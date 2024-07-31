3D Printing In Healthcare Industry Market size is set to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing in healthcare industry market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.31% during the forecast period. Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging technological advances and applications of 3D printing in medical devices. However, high initial setup cost of 3D printing facilities poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., Allevi Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge SA, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D printing market in healthcare industry 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Orthopedic and spinal, Dental, Hearing aids, and Others), Technology (Stereolithography, Granular materials binding, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Allevi Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge SA, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 3D printing market in the healthcare industry has witnessed significant advancements, leading to increased production speed and volume capabilities for 3D systems. This technology offers numerous benefits, including reduced material waste and capital equipment expenditure, as well as a decrease in reliance on milling centers. In the dental sector, 3D printing enables the production of precise and efficient dental devices. New combinations of 3D printing materials are under development, expanding the technology's applications and reducing costs. UV Silicone 60A MG and HT PCL MG are two approved materials suitable for various applications. UV Silicone 60A MG, a biocompatible liquid silicone rubber, delivers a Shore A hardness of 60 and is approved for short-term use in the body. HT PCL MG, a biodegradable thermoplastic polyester, is approved for both short- and long-term use and is suitable for applications like bone and cartilage regeneration. EnvisionTEC's new material, E-OrthoShape, is an affordable option for 3D printing orthodontic models, enabling the creation of clear thermoformed aligners. Advances in imaging modalities have made it possible to develop customized anatomical models with greater precision. 3D Systems' VSP is a 510(k) cleared service tool used for orthognathic surgical planning, mandibular or maxillary reconstruction, trauma reduction surgery, and distraction osteogenesis planning. Software advancements have made it easier to extract the surface of structures of interest from 3D medical imaging data, increasing the adoption of 3D-printed healthcare products. Key vendors are investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative products, fueling the growth of the global 3D printing market in healthcare during the forecast period.

The 3D printing market in the healthcare sector is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the production of customized medical devices. Traditional patterns are being replaced with 3D printed solutions for anesthesia equipment, surgical instruments, and external wearable devices. The biomedical sector benefits from component insights using multi-material printing and the droplet deposition technique for creating chemical endurance parts. Healthcare professionals in remote places can access flawless service with portable equipment. 3D printing is revolutionizing healthcare, from customized implants for dental applications and prosthetics to surgical instruments made of ceramics, plastics, elastomers, and even paper. Sepsis treatment and chronic disease management are improved with this technology. The World Health Organization supports 3D printing in orthopedic diseases like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and osteopenia. Organ transplantation and organ donors also benefit from 3D printed models for planning and training. Tobacco consumption and sedentary lifestyles are major health concerns, leading to an increased demand for 3D printed surgical instruments and portable equipments. Surgical centers and medical tourism are adopting this technology for customized implants and laser beam melting techniques. Skilled technicians ensure desired results in various applications, including anesthesia, dental, and surgical procedures. The future of healthcare is 3D printed!

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The 3D printing market in healthcare industry faces significant challenges due to high capital costs. Equipment for 3D printing, whether in-house or outsourced, comes with substantial expenses. Desktop FDM or SLA machines cost between USD3,000 and USD15,000 , while higher-end printers (SLS, material jetting, and metal printing) range from USD200,000 to USD850,000 , and even millions of dollars. Proprietary raw materials sold by manufacturers contribute to these high costs. Clinical 3D printing labs require trained staff for production, adding to the investment. The time required to print models, ranging from hours to days, limits mass manufacturing viability without purchasing and operating numerous printers simultaneously. These factors may hinder the growth of the global 3D printing market in healthcare during the forecast period.

and , while higher-end printers (SLS, material jetting, and metal printing) range from to , and even millions of dollars. Proprietary raw materials sold by manufacturers contribute to these high costs. Clinical 3D printing labs require trained staff for production, adding to the investment. The time required to print models, ranging from hours to days, limits mass manufacturing viability without purchasing and operating numerous printers simultaneously. These factors may hinder the growth of the global 3D printing market in healthcare during the forecast period. The 3D printing market in healthcare is growing rapidly, offering solutions for portable equipment in remote places and ensuring flawless service for desired results. Healthcare professionals use 3D printing for creating dental implants, prosthetics, surgical instruments, and even ceramics, plastics, elastomers, and paper models for training. Challenges include accessibility in hospitals and the need for computer-aided design and manufacturing. The World Health Organization supports 3D printing for addressing orthopedic diseases like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and osteopenia. Organ transplantation and organ donors can benefit from 3D printing in creating customized implants and biomedical products. Tobacco consumption and sedentary lifestyles increase the demand for dental applications using laser beam melting and surgical centers. Medical tourism and customized implants are driving the market, with bioprinting and stereolithography technology advancing dental applications. The syringe-based segment and biomedical products are also significant areas of growth.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This 3d printing in healthcare industry market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Orthopedic and spinal

1.2 Dental

1.3 Hearing aids

1.4 Others Technology 2.1 Stereolithography

2.2 Granular materials binding

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Orthopedic and spinal- The 3D printing market in the healthcare industry is gaining significant traction, particularly in the orthopedic and spinal applications sector. This segment accounts for the largest share due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic and spinal disorders, the rising demand for patient-specific implants, and the need for advanced surfaces and structures. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are increasingly adopting 3D printing for manufacturing standard-sized and custom orthopedic implants, including those for individuals with bone or joint deformities. The technology enables the creation of complex structures and devices that cannot be produced using conventional methods. It also allows for the production of lattice structures that accelerate the healing process and promote better bone ingrowth. Furthermore, 3D printing is used in the fabrication of prosthetic limbs, significantly reducing manufacturing costs and offering the same functionality as traditionally manufactured prosthetics. The global market for 3D printing in healthcare is expected to grow due to increasing R&D investments in technologically advanced implants, such as SeaSpine Holdings Corporation's WaveForm C Interbody Implant System for spinal disorders.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The 3D printing technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry by enabling the production of customized medical devices tailored to individual patient needs. This innovation has significantly impacted the health care sector by providing solutions for various applications, including dental implants, prosthetics, surgical instruments, and even biomedical products. Medical staff and healthcare professionals have benefited from this technology by having access to accurate and precise tools, reducing the risk of errors and improving patient outcomes. 3D printing technology allows for the creation of customized implants using materials such as ceramics, plastics, elastomers, and even paper. The anatomical makeup of each patient can be precisely replicated, leading to better fit and function. Musculoskeletal injuries can be addressed with customized implants, while biomedical products like syringes can be produced more efficiently in the syringe-based segment. Moreover, the frontier of 3D printing in healthcare is bioprinting, which holds great potential for tissue engineering and organ replacement. Stereolithography technology is one of the leading methods used in bioprinting, enabling the creation of complex structures with living cells. The healthcare technologies that utilize 3D printing are continually evolving, offering new possibilities for improving patient care and advancing medical research.

Market Research Overview

The 3D printing industry in the healthcare sector is revolutionizing the way medical devices are designed and manufactured, providing customized solutions for various healthcare applications. This technology is transforming the biomedical sector by enabling the production of medical devices tailored to individual patients, from anesthesia equipment to surgical instruments, dental implants, and prosthetics. The use of multi-material 3D printing technology allows for the creation of complex components with superior chemical endurance, ideal for medical applications. Sepsis, chronic diseases, and orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and osteopenia are some of the conditions that can benefit from 3D printing. In remote places, 3D printing enables the production of portable equipment and external wearable devices, ensuring flawless service and desired results for healthcare professionals. The World Health Organization recognizes the potential of 3D printing in healthcare, particularly in organ transplantation and organ donation. However, the industry faces challenges such as the need for skilled technicians and the high cost of some 3D printing technologies. Traditional patterns of manufacturing medical devices are being disrupted by 3D printing technology, with applications ranging from surgical procedures to dental applications using techniques such as laser beam melting, stereolithography, and bioprinting. The syringe-based segment is also experiencing growth due to the production of insulin pens and other medical devices. Tobacco consumption and sedentary lifestyles are leading to an increase in healthcare needs, further driving the demand for 3D printing in healthcare. The future of 3D printing in healthcare is bright, with continued innovation and advancements in this technology expected to bring about significant improvements in patient care.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Orthopedic And Spinal



Dental



Hearing Aids



Others

Technology

Stereolithography



Granular Materials Binding



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio