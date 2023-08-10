3D printing in low-cost satellite market to grow by USD 19,906.63 million from 2022 to 2027; The rapid development and deployment of low-cost satellites drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing in low-cost satellite market size is set to grow by USD 19,906.63 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 68.31%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Product, and Geography. The aerospace and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the aerospace and defense sector, the demand for low-cost satellites grows owing to the growing need for affordable and reliable satellite technology for various mission-critical applications. Moreover, 3D printing offers various benefits in low-cost satellite and aerospace applications. Hence, such factors drive the aerospace and defense segment of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market

The report also covers the following areas:

3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Aerospace And Defense



Scientific Research

Product

Power System



Framework



Antenna

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market include Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, The Boeing Co., EOS GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., and Stratasys Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on 3D printing in low-cost satellite markets are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. - The company offers 3D printing in low-cost satellites under the subsidiary 3DMT.

The company offers 3D printing in low-cost satellites under the subsidiary 3DMT. Airbus SE - The company offers 3D printing in low-cost satellites such as Airbus Eurostar Neo.

The company offers 3D printing in low-cost satellites such as Airbus Eurostar Neo. The Boeing Co. - The company offers 3D printing in low-cost satellites for Mass, Time, and Cost savings.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The rapid development and deployment of low-cost satellites

The rapid development and deployment of low-cost satellites drive the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market.

drive the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market. Various countries are increasingly focusing on innovative, cost-effective satellite launches.

For instance, NASA is expected to launch a suite of six small, next-generation satellites during the forecast period, which will provide necessary information and updates on hurricanes, energy requirements, and weather.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market during the forecast period.

Significant Trend - Increased use of advanced materials

The growing use of advanced materials is an emerging 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market trend.

is an emerging 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market trend. The printing of satellite components using materials with specific properties is enabled by additive manufacturing techniques.

Furthermore, advanced materials are being used in global 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market, which drives innovations in the low-cost satellite market. Resultantly, lighter, stronger, and more durable components are being produced.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge - Scalability issues

Scalability issues challenge the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market.

challenge the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market. 3D printing is a cost-effective technology to create small and complex satellite components but it has limited scalability in large-scale or high-volume production. This is because 3D printers are slow in producing large and complex satellite components.

Furthermore, post-processing steps such as polishing, sanding, and painting of 3D-printed components take significant time and human resources, which is manual and labor-intensive.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of 3D printing in the low-cost satellite market during the forecast period.

3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printing in low-cost satellite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printing in low-cost satellite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printing in low-cost satellite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing in low-cost satellite market vendors

3D Printing In Low-Cost Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 68.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,906.63 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 57.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, The Boeing Co., EOS GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corp., and Stratasys Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

