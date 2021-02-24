3D Printing Leader Roboze enters U.S. Market to Support Energy, Aerospace and Mobility Supply Chains with Point-of-Use Production

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboze, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printing technology for extreme end-use applications, announced today the unveiling of its U.S. headquarters in Houston, TX with plans to hire more than 100 employees in the coming 24 months to re-shore domestic production, streamline warehousing costs, and mitigate supply chain challenges. The facility will enable Roboze to expand its engineering and production capabilities in the U.S. to meet high industrial demand from the aerospace, oil and gas, energy, manufacturing and mobility sectors.

Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer

Roboze has developed a first-in-kind 3D printing offering that couples high-performance polymer components with point-of-use 3D printing. Capable of replacing metals in extreme applications, Roboze provides manufacturers with the ability to print parts for high chemical and high strength applications on-site.

To address supply chain challenges, Roboze enables small to medium enterprises to bring production back to the point of use. Roboze customers including GE, Leonardo, and the U.S. Army utilize Roboze's on-demand and on-site production to reduce lead time and save on costs. With precise results from its patented beltless technology, Roboze creates an opportunity to decentralize additive manufacturing to address production gaps in the current global supply chain while simultaneously reducing transportation contributions to greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in Italy, Roboze is the latest in a long string of tech companies relocating to Texas for proximity to key industries such as aerospace and energy in addition to renowned universities in Houston. Roboze plans to hire 30 new employees in the next 90 days to build out its engineering, marketing and sales teams in the U.S. to further develop a range of products. By the end of the year, the company plans to grow by 70% with the majority of new team members originating from the Houston area.

"Houston ranks as one of the top U.S. cities for manufacturing plants and industrial employment and home to exciting scientific initiatives at the Houston Spaceport and Rice University," said Roboze founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso. "We are delighted to open up new headquarters in Houston and bolster our team with the best and brightest engineers and technical workers in Houston to position the city as one of the most important 3D printing hubs globally."

