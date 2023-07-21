3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry to grow by USD 3,434.79 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is estimated to grow by USD 3,434.79 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.12%. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The demand for 3D-printed healthcare products is increasing due to a rapidly aging population and the growing need for advanced healthcare services. In Canada, the population aged 65 and above is projected to exceed 7 million by 2022. With rising disposable incomes, customers in the region have access to technologically advanced healthcare services. The adoption of 3D-printed healthcare products in North America is supported by favorable government policies, the presence of local suppliers, and the increasing number of vendors developing such products. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the region. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is the major factor driving market growth. 3D printing enables personalization by creating patient-specific anatomical models and synthetic organs, aiding in the understanding of health conditions and treatment plans. Customized surgical instruments, including clamps, hemostats, and forceps, improve surgical outcomes and reduce discomfort. These instruments, made from biocompatible materials using 3D printing technology, offer higher precision at lower costs. The use of 3D-printed implants can minimize cosmetic deformities associated with surgeries. In the field of joint prostheses, 3D printing allows for tailored construction, enhancing patient comfort. Customized prosthetics, particularly beneficial for growing children, can be produced cost-effectively with 3D printing technology. The majority of ear-fitting hearing aids are custom-made using 3D printing, offering efficient and cost-effective customization based on the patient's unique ear canal anatomy. These factors contribute to increased market growth during the forecast period.

High initial setup cost of 3D printing facilities is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The widespread adoption of 3D printed healthcare products is limited by their high capital costs. These costs primarily stem from the necessary equipment for 3D printing or outsourced print service contracts, as well as sophisticated post-processing software. The price range for desktop FDM or SLA machines is typically $3,000 to $15,000, while higher-end additive manufacturing printers (SLS, material jetting, metal printing) can range from $200,000 to $850,000 or even several million dollars. Proprietary raw materials sold by 3D printer manufacturers also contribute to the high costs. Additionally, significant investments in training or hiring skilled personnel are required to ensure the production of high-quality devices. Clinical 3D printing laboratories need trained staff to handle the printing process. The time required to produce most 3D prints varies depending on the number of layers and can range from hours to days. This limits the practicality of using 3D printers for mass manufacturing unless a large number of printers are purchased and operated simultaneously. These factors are anticipated to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Strategic collaborations and M&A is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The global 3D printing market in the healthcare industry is experiencing a rise in strategic collaborations, with research centers aiming to develop new technologies and expand the application scope of this technology. In April 2021, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston applied for US FDA approval for its 3D-printed hearing aids. The market also shows an increasing trend in mergers and acquisitions. In March 2021, 3D Systems announced a collaboration with Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division to develop Copper-Nickel (CuNi) and Nickel-Copper (NiCu) alloys for powder bed fusion additive manufacturing. These factors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The 3D printing market in the healthcare industry is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The 3D printing market in the healthcare industry report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3D Systems Corp., Allevi Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge SA, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Materialise NV, Mecuris GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (orthopedic and spinal, dental, hearing aids, and others), technology (stereolithography, granular materials binding, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the orthopedic and spinal segment will be significant during the forecast period. 3D printing is utilized for the production of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-specific implants for individuals with typical bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D-printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformities. Increasingly, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are adopting 3D printing to fabricate orthopedic implants. This technology enables the manufacturing of complex structures that cannot be produced through conventional methods and facilitates the creation of devices tailored to a patient's unique anatomy. Additionally, 3D printing is employed in the fabrication of prosthetic limbs, accelerating the manufacturing process and reducing costs compared to traditional methods, while maintaining the same level of functionality. These cost-effective products are particularly suitable for children who experience rapid growth and require frequent prosthetic adjustments. These factors contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The hearing aids 3D printing devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 382.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), product (3D printing services, 3D printing materials, 3D printing hardware, and 3D printing software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising number of hearing aids users is one of the major drivers impacting the hearing aids 3D printing devices market.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,588.84 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics), end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing is the key factor driving the global dental 3D printing devices market growth.

3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,434.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Allevi Inc., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorge SA, INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Materialise NV, Mecuris GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

