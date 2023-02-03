3D printing market in the education sector recorded 10.87% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector

In 2020, the education sector was disrupted by COVID-19-related restrictions, as universities and schools were closed. This negatively impacted the global 3D printing market in the education sector. However, during the forecast period, traditional education institutions are expected to build hybrid models that combine online and face-to-face teaching. This will require investments in instructional designers and learning, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global 3D printing market in education sector. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education and preK12), type (3D printing services and materials and 3D printers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The global 3D printing market in education sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 720.31 million.

The major vendors for the global 3D printing market in education sector include 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG, among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The benefits offered by 3D printing in the education sector are notably driving the 3D printing market growth in education sector, although factors such as the growing threat from 3D printing rental services in the education sector may impede the market growth.

3D Printing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive 3D printing market growth in education sector during the next five years

Precise estimation of the 3D printing market size in education sector and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printing industry in education sector across North America , Europe , APAC, and South America

, , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing market vendors in education sector

3D Printing Market in Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 720.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 10.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty. Ltd., Groupe Gorge SA, Materialise NV, New Kinpo Group, Organovo Holdings inc., Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd., Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, STEMify Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on PreK12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on PreK12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on PreK12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on 3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on 3D printing services and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on 3D printing services and materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on 3D printing services and materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on 3D printers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on 3D printers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3D Systems Corp.

Exhibit 103: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: 3D Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

Exhibit 107: Desktop Metal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Desktop Metal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Desktop Metal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Desktop Metal Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 EnvisionTEC GmBH

Exhibit 112: EnvisionTEC GmBH - Overview



Exhibit 113: EnvisionTEC GmBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: EnvisionTEC GmBH - Key offerings

11.6 Materialise NV

Exhibit 115: Materialise NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Materialise NV - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Materialise NV - Key news



Exhibit 118: Materialise NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Materialise NV - Segment focus

11.7 New Kinpo Group

Exhibit 120: New Kinpo Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: New Kinpo Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: New Kinpo Group - Key offerings

11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.9 STEMify Ltd.

Exhibit 128: STEMify Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: STEMify Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: STEMify Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: STEMify Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Stratasys Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Stratasys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Stratasys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Stratasys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Stratasys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Stratasys Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Ultimaker BV

Exhibit 137: Ultimaker BV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Ultimaker BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Ultimaker BV - Key offerings

11.12 voxeljet AG

Exhibit 140: voxeljet AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: voxeljet AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: voxeljet AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: voxeljet AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

