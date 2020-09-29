3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 13.7%: Emergen Research

- Investment by the government in 3D printing projects and reduced manufacturing and process downtime will drive the market demand

- Market Size – USD 10.71 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.7%, Market trends – Growing demand from the medical and consumer goods industry

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 3D Printing Market is forecast to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build intricate tailored designs are driving market growth.

The market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.

Technological advancement has led to a lower cost in tools, materials, and technology, which have made manufacturing more feasible. It helps end-users prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market. As the medical sector is embracing innovative technology to design prosthetics and the rising investment by the government all over the world, the healthcare sector is augmenting the market demand.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/144

Key Highlights From The Report

In the offering segment, ceramic material has various applications such as aerospace, biomedical, electronics, and automotive engineering due to their high medical strength, hardness, good thermal, and chemical stability. Moreover, research on bio-ceramics for application in bone implants are driving the demand for the segment.

In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecast to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Stereolithography or SLA printing is among the most common technology for 3D printing, and it helps create the most precise prototypes of extremely high quality and complex geometrical shapes. However, its printing takes a relatively long time.

Material extrusion is used to speed up the fabrication process or open multi-material capabilities. A wide range of materials can be extruded, and the most popular one is thermoplastics such as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, PolyLactic Acid, High-Impact Polystyrene, Thermoplastic PolyUrethane, and aliphatic PolyAmides.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing, and the United States have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

dominated the market for 3D printing, and have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019. Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global 3D Printing Market on the basis of offering, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer Metal Ceramic

Software

Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany U.K. France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

FinFET Technology Market By Type (CPU, MC, FPGA, SoC, Network Processor, GPU), By Technology (7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, 20nm, 22nm), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, High-End Networks, Automotive, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Digital Scent Technologies Market By Product Type (Mobile Phone & Computer, Virtual Reality, Medical Diagnostic), By Application (Marketing, Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Communication), By Component (Hardware, E-Nose, Scent Synthesizer, Software) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Lighting as a Service Market By Component (Luminaries and Controls, Software, Services), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor) and By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Others) Forecasts to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

DApps Market By Blockchain (EOS, TRON, Ethereum, IOST, Steem, Neo, Others), By Category (Gambling, Exchange, High-Risk, Game, Others), By End-Use Industry (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Transportation, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1-(604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Read full Press Release at : https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-3d-printing-market

SOURCE Emergen Research