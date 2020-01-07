3D Printing Market to Reach USD 51.77 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Customized Consumer Products to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D Printing Market size is slated to reach USD 51.77 billion by 2026, surging at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Rising application of 3D printing technology in healthcare is set to gain prominence as a key growth driver for this market in the forthcoming years. According to a study published in the medical journal 'Quantitative Imaging in Medicine and Surgery', 3D printing has attained popularity in the medical field owing to its wide-ranging applications, such as in orthopedics and tumor imaging. The technology has enabled medical professionals to create patient-specific body parts and organs using data from CT and MRI scans. For instance, the US National Institutes of Health reported that 3D-printed accurately replicated anatomical structures for treating aortic dissection and aortic aneurysm using CT scans of patients. Thus, the healthcare industry stands to benefit from the increasing advancements in 3D printing solutions.

3D Printing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Fortune Business Insights™ states in its report, titled "3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS/SLM), PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Binder Jetting, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP/CDLP), Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL), and Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)), By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", that the value of this market stood at USD 8.58 billion in 2018.

The report also contains:

An elaborative overview of the general industry outlook;

SWOT analysis of the market through a comprehensive analysis of its drivers, trends, and restraints;

Meticulous segmentation of the market and a piece-meal study of the individual segments; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market in the given time period.

Enhanced Productivity Benefits to Boost Additive Manufacturing Market Growth

3D printing technology carries a variety of benefits for manufacturers. For example, on account of its accuracy in printing different items, 3D printing tools are being heavily utilized in primary production stages to identify defects and thereby increase the overall quality and performance of the final product. Furthermore, 3D-printed products can be more easily modified than conventionally manufactured objects, accelerating the 3D printing solutions market revenue. Lastly, this technology allows manufacturers to customize and personalize products as per the customer's choice, which is likely to govern the 3D printing market trends in the near future.

North America to Have a Tight Grip on the Market; Asia-Pacific to Grow at Breakneck Speed

North America, boasting a market size of 3.39 billion in 2018, is poised to dominate the 3D printing market share in the forecast period. Increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, presence of major players, and a stable economy is propelling the additive manufacturing market revenue in North America.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase fastest growth among the regions owing to government promotion of new-age technologies in manufacturing and rising demand for customized products. In the Middle East and Africa, growth is expected to be steady as the uptake of modern software solutions in manufacturing picks up pace.

Rising Focus on R&D Activities to Characterize Market Competition

The 3D printing market analysis reveals that key players in this market are intensely focused on elevating their R&D capacities to develop innovative products for different industries and consolidate their position.

Key Industry Developments:

October 2019: California-based Made in Space announced that it will launch its Plastic Recycler towards the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2019. The product will convert the plastic waste generated by the 3D printer on the ISS into feedstock for the company's 3D printer, Additive Manufacturing Facility.

March 2019: Optomec Inc. exhibited its path-breaking Aerosol Jet systems which will enable 3D printing of electronic goods on structural metals such as aluminum and stainless steel. More importantly, the system would reduce costs by up to 75% compared to conventional heater attachments.

List of Top Players Covered in the 3D Printing Market Report:

3D Systems Inc.

Arcam EBM

Autodesk Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

ExOne

Hoganas AB

Made in Space Inc.

Materialise

Optomec Inc.

Ponoko Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet AG

