3D Printing Materials Market size to grow by USD 12.75 bn from 2021 to 2025|3D Systems Corp. and Arkema SA among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The 3D printing materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Material

Thermoplastic Polymer



Photopolymer



Metal Powder



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

For more information about each segment of the 3D printing materials market

3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D printing materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D Systems Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materialise NV, Solvay SA, and Stratasys Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The low wastage of cartridges in additive printing, emergence of new 3D printing materials, and limited time required for 3D printing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will hamper the market growth.

3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d printing materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3d printing materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3d printing materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d printing materials market vendors

3D Printing Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 47.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materialise NV, Solvay SA, and Stratasys Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

