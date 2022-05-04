3D Printing Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 3.18 bn | 3D Systems Corp. and Arkema Group Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Access our detailed report and Exhibits on "3D Printing Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our report Snapshot

Major Five 3D Printing Materials Companies: Key Offerings

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers 3D printing materials such as plastic, full color, metal casting, and jewel casting.

Arkema Group - The company offers 3D printing materials such as liquid resins, thermodynamic powders, and thermodynamic pellets.

BASF SE - The company offers 3D printing materials such as vinyl methyl oxazolidinone.

Carpenter Technology Corp. - The company offers 3D printing materials such as additive manufacturing technology which is used to manufacture metal powder.

The company offers 3D printing materials such as additive manufacturing technology which is used to manufacture metal powder. CRP Technology Srl - The company offers 3D printing materials such as selective laser sintering techniques and high-speed sintering techniques.

3D Printing Materials Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Thermoplastic polymer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Photopolymer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Metal powder - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

3D Printing Materials Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of 3D printing by the defense and aerospace, healthcare, and other industries will drive the 3D printing materials market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The US and Canada are the key markets for the 3D printing materials market in North America. 3D printing has been gaining popularity across education sectors as well in the region, especially in STEM education. The education sector in the region has been one of the early adopters of innovative technologies. Hence, these factors also aid in the increase in demand for 3D printing materials in the region.

Revenue-generating Material Segments

The thermoplastic polymer segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Thermoplastic polymers are widely used to 3D print automotive parts, sports, and others. They are also used to 3D print circuit boards, printed injection-molded connectors, automotive interior parts, and several other electrical and automotive components. Hence, the rising adoption of 3D printing in such industries will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

3D Printing Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., CRP Technology Srl, Desktop Metal Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Evonik Industries AG, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materialise NV, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Solvay SA, Stratasys Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

