3D Printing Materials Market to grow by USD 8.14 Billion from 2024-2028, fueled by low cartridge waste in additive printing and AI-driven market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.58% during the forecast period. Low wastage of cartridges in additive printing is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of 3d printing to manufacture models of drones and quadcopters. However, high cost of 3d printing equipment and materials poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., Arkema Group., BASF SE, CRP Technology Srl, EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hoganas AB, Impossible Objects, MATERIALISE NV, Nano Dimension Ltd., Proto Labs Inc., Sandvik AB, Sintokogio Ltd., Solvay SA, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Material (Thermoplastic polymer, Metal powder, Photopolymer, and Others), End-user (Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer goods, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Arkema Group., BASF SE, CRP Technology Srl, EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hoganas AB, Impossible Objects, MATERIALISE NV, Nano Dimension Ltd., Proto Labs Inc., Sandvik AB, Sintokogio Ltd., Solvay SA, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 3D printing materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the trend towards customized products across various industries. Polymers, ceramics, metals, and biocompatible materials are the main categories of 3D printing materials. Key manufacturers are innovating with filaments like Polylactic acid, and exploring new materials such as bronze, brass, copper, and composites. Virtual Foundry and process variables play a crucial role in material differences. Machine capabilities and mathematical models are essential for aerospace, military, healthcare, and manufacturing success. Home 3D printers offer low-cost solutions, while additive manufacturing strategies are transforming industries like automotive, luxury cars, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and healthcare. Manufacturing failures and erroneous outputs are being addressed through advanced technology like Carbon 3D printers and arc additive manufacturing. Biomedical applications include surgical tools, prosthetics, bones, organs, blood vessels, and dental implants.

The 3D printing industry is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, and drone manufacturing. ABS and PLA are popular materials for creating drone and quadcopter models using software like MeshMixer and 123D Design. Post-production testing ensures surface roughness and dimensional accuracy. Electronic components and 3D printed parts are then assembled, leading to the production of functional prototypes. This application of 3D printing is driving market expansion for 3D printing materials during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The 3D printing materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the demand for customized products across various industries. Polymers, ceramics, metals, and biocompatible materials are popular choices for 3D printing. However, challenges persist, such as process variables and material differences affecting machine performance. Key manufacturers like Virtual Foundry offer filaments like Polylactic acid for creating prototypes and end-use parts. Aerospace, military, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors rely on 3D printing for high-performance materials like bronze, brass, copper, and composites. Erroneous outputs and manufacturing failures can occur, necessitating mathematical models for optimization. Home 3D printers offer low-cost solutions, while high-end industries like luxury cars, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, automobile, and healthcare require advanced 3D printing technology. Designers and automotive companies use 3D printing for creating prototypes and additive manufacturing goods. Medical supplies, personal protective equipment, surgical tools, prosthetics, bones, organs, blood vessels, and dental implants are some applications in healthcare. An additive manufacturing strategy is crucial for businesses to leverage the potential of 3D printing technology. Metal 3D printing technologies like arc additive manufacturing and carbon 3D printers are revolutionizing industries. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and bio-based materials are commonly used in 3D printing.

The 3D printing market faces a significant barrier to entry due to the high cost of both equipment and materials. The price range for an average 3D printer is between USD650 and USD750 , with the least expensive model costing around USD250 . The cost of 3D printing materials, including ABS, PLA, PVA, PET, and HIPS, is also higher than traditional printing materials. For example, ABS costs between USD18 and USD175 per kg, PLA ranges from USD19 to USD165 per kg, and PVA starts at USD35 per kg. These expenses may hinder the widespread adoption of 3D printing technology.

Segment Overview

This 3d printing materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Thermoplastic polymer

1.2 Metal powder

1.3 Photopolymer

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Aerospace and defense

2.2 Healthcare

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Consumer goods

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Thermoplastic polymer- The 3D printing materials market is primarily driven by the thermoplastic polymer segment, which includes thermoplastic filaments and powders. Thermoplastic polymers are widely used as feedstock in 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) due to their ability to become pliable when heated and solidify when cooled. One of the significant applications of thermoplastic polymers is in the production of optical materials, which are difficult to fabricate using conventional manufacturing technologies. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a commonly used thermoplastic polymer for 3D printing. It is lightweight, strong, and resistant to abrasion, making it suitable for producing household and personal items using Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers. Polylactic acid (PLA) is another thermoplastic polymer that is recyclable and derived from renewable organic materials. It is widely used to 3D print construction toys, sports equipment, and various other products due to its pleasant smell when heated. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic polymer that is soluble in water and resists degradation. It is preferred for 3D printing complex models that require support for deep internal cavities, intricate geometries, and large overhangs. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a transparent, durable, and lightweight 3D printing material. It is used to produce translucent and glossy products that require minimal post-processing, such as food containers, soda bottles, and cell phone cases. The thermoplastic polymers segment is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in industries such as automotive, sports equipment, toys, electronics, and healthcare. Companies in the market are expanding their offerings through acquisitions, such as Stratasys' acquisition of Origin in January 2021. These factors will drive the growth of the thermoplastic polymers segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The 3D printing materials market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries. Customized products are a major driver of this market, with polymers, ceramics, metals, and biocompatible materials being the most commonly used 3D printing materials. Polymers, such as filament and polylactic acid, are popular choices for creating prototypes and end-use parts in industries like automotive and design. Ceramics and metals are used in the production of complex components in industries like automotive and aerospace. Biocompatible materials are gaining popularity in the medical field for creating surgical tools, prosthetics, bones, organs, blood vessels, and dental implants. Virtual Foundry and Carbon 3D printers are leading the way in additive manufacturing strategy, enabling the production of intricate and complex structures. Automotive companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology to create customized parts and prototypes, reducing production costs and lead times. The market for 3D printing materials in the medical supplies sector is also growing rapidly, with the production of personal protective equipment and medical devices. The use of bio-based materials, such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and other sustainable polymers, is also on the rise, aligning with the global push towards sustainable manufacturing.

Market Research Overview

The 3D printing materials market encompasses a wide range of customized products, including polymers, ceramics, metals, biocompatible materials, and composites. Virtual Foundry and mathematical models enable the production of these materials for various industries, such as aerospace, military, healthcare, and manufacturing. Process variables and material differences are crucial factors in ensuring successful 3D printing, with machine settings and machine-material compatibility playing significant roles. Polymers, like polylactic acid, are commonly used in home 3D printers for creating low-cost products, while metals, such as bronze, brass, copper, and alloys, are utilized in high-performance industries like automotive and aerospace. Composites, including carbon fiber reinforced polymers, are also gaining popularity due to their strength and lightweight properties. Manufacturing failures and erroneous outputs can occur due to process variables and material differences, making it essential to understand the unique characteristics of each material and machine. Key industries utilizing 3D printing technology include automotive, healthcare, and luxury cars, with designers and automotive companies using prototypes for product development and manufacturing strategies. Additive manufacturing goods, such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment, surgical tools, prosthetics, bones, organs, blood vessels, and dental implants, are revolutionizing healthcare and improving lives. Metal 3D printing, including arc additive manufacturing and Carbon 3D printers, is transforming industries like aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and automobile manufacturing. Bio-based materials, such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and other sustainable options, are also gaining traction in the market.

