3D Printing Materials Market worth $8,697.9 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Construction), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is expected to grow from USD 2,850.1 million in 2022 to USD 8,697.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. The 3D printing materials market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Materials Market"



207 – Tables

54 – Figures

218 – Pages

Metals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metal materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are the fastest-growing type of 3D printing material owing to high demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are available in different grades of colors and majorly consumed in the powder form. Moreover, precious metals, such as gold and silver, are normally preferred for manufacturing jewelry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1295

Powder segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market

The powder form of 3D printing materials is mainly consumed as metals and special alloys that are expensive compared to other materials. Steel, titanium, silver, gold, aluminum, copper, bronze, silica sand, and a few other materials are available in the powder form. All the metal powders are especially graded materials that can withstand high temperatures. Aerospace & defense and automotive are the major industries that use metal powders; whereas gold, one of the most expensive materials, is generally used in the jewelry and fashion design industries.

SLS segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market

Selective laser sintering (SLS) is one of the major technologies in the 3D printing materials market that works on powder bed fusion technology. The objects created using SLS are generally made with thermoplastic powders. Nylon is one of the widely used types of plastics that are used to print 3D objects using this technology. This process is very similar to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) because SLS also uses a thermal energy source to induce fusion between powder particles. DMLS is used to process metals, while SLS is used to create objects using thermoplastic powders. SLS is very useful in producing parts with complex geometries and good mechanical properties.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1295

Prototyping is the largest application of 3D printing materials

3D printing materials are mainly used in the prototyping application to showcase how the 3D-printed object looks like. The prototyping application is highly useful to increase the adoption of 3D printing across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, education, and construction.

Aerospace & defense industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry of the 3D printing materialss market during the forecast period

The aerospace & defense industry has a specific requirement for lightweight & high strength components, with accurate and precise designs. Metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium, are used extensively in this industry as they can withstand high temperatures and are resistant to wear & tear. Therefore, the demand for high strength materials to manufacture complex geometries is a major factor driving the growth of the 3D printing materials market in the aerospace & defense end-use industry.

North America holds the largest market share in the 3D printing materials market

North America is expected to dominate the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period due to the substantial adoption and manufacturing of products based on 3D printing technology. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense, medical & dental, and automotive end-use industries in North America are also driving the market in the region. In addition, strong support from the governments for 3D printed goods over conventional goods and the presence of key manufacturers in the region are expected to drive the market further.

Market Players

The major players active in the market are 3D Systems Corporation (US), Stratasys (US), Arkema SA (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG(Germany), and General Electric (US). These players are adopting the strategies of new product launches, expansions, and agreements to maintain their competitive position in the 3D printing materials market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Printing Plastics Market - Global Forecasts To 2027

3D Printing Metals Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-printing-materials-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-printing-materials.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets