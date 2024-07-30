3D Printing Medical Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 7.07 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 25.2% during the forecast period. Increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising focus on the research for the use of 3D printing process to manufacture living organs and cell structures. However, high initial setup cost of 3d printing facility poses a challenge. Key market players include 3D Systems Corp., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Biomerics LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Exail Technologies, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Organovo Holdings Inc., Qualtech Consulting Corp., Renishaw Plc, Schultheiss GmbH, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D printing medical devices market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7079.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Anatomics Pty Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Biomerics LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Exail Technologies, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., INTAMSYS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., MATERIALISE NV, Mecuris GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Organovo Holdings Inc., Qualtech Consulting Corp., Renishaw Plc, Schultheiss GmbH, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd.

Market Driver

The 3D printing of medical devices, specifically in the field of bioprinting, represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology. This process involves the precise layering of cells, biologic scaffolds, and growth factors to create bioidentical tissue, such as stem cells, skin grafts, and bone and cartilage. Unlike traditional 3D printers that use plastic or metals as raw materials, 3D bioprinters utilize a computer-guided pipette to layer living cells, referred to as bioink, to create artificial living tissues. One of the most promising applications of 3D bioprinting is in organ replacement. This technology holds the potential to address the organ donor shortage and reduce rejections by creating organs that better meet the requirements of the body. For instance, 3D printed bone features a micropore surface that allows osteocytes to adhere, join, and heal better than traditional metal implants. ORGANOVO, a biotechnology company, is pioneering the use of 3D bioprinting to develop in vivo liver tissues for treating rare, life-threatening diseases. Their product, the ExVive 3D Bioprinted Human Liver Tissues, can be used for drug exposure and metabolism studies, offering a valuable alternative to organ transplantation. Allevi and SHIBUYA are among the companies leading the way in 3D bioprinting technology. Allevi introduced the first desktop 3D bioprinter capable of printing living tissues using human cells, while SHIBUYA's 3D bioprinter is the first cell culture system for building complex cell-based structures. The potential of 3D bioprinting is driving increased R&D efforts in developing devices for this technology. As technological advances continue, 3D printing medical devices are expected to see widespread adoption, fueling the growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to its ability to produce customized, patient-specific solutions for various medical applications. Stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing are popular 3D printing technologies used in creating prosthetics implants, orthopedic implants, and wearable medical devices. Dentistry and orthodontics also benefit from 3D printing, with applications including dentures, bone scaffolds, and hearing aids. Tissue-engineered products, remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and vital signs monitoring are other areas where 3D printing is making an impact. Complex medical procedures, such as implantable and non-implantable medical devices, drug testing, and organ and tissue production, are also being revolutionized by this technology. Computer-aided manufacturing and design, diagnostic centers, medical institutions, and 3D printing laboratories are embracing 3D printing to provide personalized solutions. Laser beam technology, minimally invasive surgery, and surgical equipment are other areas where 3D printing is making a difference. Patient CAD images are used to create patient-specific models and customized implants, including cranial implants for neurosurgery and human skull repairs. Overall, 3D printing is transforming the medical industry by enabling the production of customized, high-quality medical devices in a layer-wise manner.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The 3D printing medical devices market faces significant challenges due to high capital costs. Equipment for 3D printing or outsourced print service contracts, advanced software for post-processing, and proprietary raw materials contribute to these costs. Desktop FDM or SLA machines cost less than USD5,000 , but high-end additive manufacturing printers range from USD200,000 to USD850,000 or even millions. Skilled personnel and training are also necessary, adding to the expenses. A clinical 3D printing lab requires ancillary staff for printing. Production time, ranging from hours to days, limits its use in mass manufacturing. These factors hinder the widespread adoption of 3D printers, potentially impacting the growth of the market negatively.

, but high-end additive manufacturing printers range from to or even millions. Skilled personnel and training are also necessary, adding to the expenses. A clinical 3D printing lab requires ancillary staff for printing. Production time, ranging from hours to days, limits its use in mass manufacturing. These factors hinder the widespread adoption of 3D printers, potentially impacting the growth of the market negatively. The 3D printing medical devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the advantages it offers in creating customized solutions for various medical needs. However, there are challenges that need to be addressed. For physicians, the use of 3D-printed medical devices in elective surgical procedures requires careful consideration for complex prosthetic limbs and brain designs. Surgeons prefer titanium alloys for surgical tools, but cancer patients benefit from biocompatible materials as drug contact materials. Hearing aid manufacturers are exploring 3D-printed hearing aid devices using biocompatible materials for personalized solutions. CAD/CAM technology and desktop printers are revolutionizing dental clinics and hospitals, providing dental restoration, surgical planning, and personalized prosthetics. Orthopedic prosthetics and surgical instruments also benefit from 3D printing, improving surgical outcomes, operation time, and reducing post-surgical complications. Mechanical protection for tissues and organs is a promising area for 3D printing, with potential applications in organ transplantation and living cells using biomaterials. However, biosafety concerns and ethical issues surrounding the use of human cells and tissues need to be addressed by regulatory bodies like the Human Tissue Authority. Photopolymerization and Medical device manufacturers are using rapid prototyping to innovate, while healthcare professionals embrace the technology for prosthetics, surgical instruments, personalized prosthetics, orthotics, surgeon comfort, and fatigue prevention.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This 3d printing medical devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Orthopedic and spinal

1.2 Dental

1.3 Hearing aids

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Academic institutes

2.3 Pharma and biotech companies

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Orthopedic and spinal- The 3D printing medical devices market encompasses the production of orthopedic and spinal implants using 3D printing technology. This technology enables the fabrication of standard-sized implants, patient-matched implants, and custom implants for individuals with deformities. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are major end-users, as 3D printing allows for the creation of complex structures and individualized implants. Orthopedic and spinal applications dominate the market due to the rising prevalence of related disorders, increasing demand for personalized implants, and the need for advanced surfaces and structures. The technology's ability to manufacture lattice structures and porous surfaces promotes bone ingrowth and improves implant stability. Titanium implants, commonly used in orthopedics, benefit from 3D printing's ability to create greater porosity, enhancing bony ingrowth and improving implant stability. In the field of prosthetics, 3D printing significantly reduces manufacturing time and costs while maintaining functionality. The technology's affordability makes it particularly suitable for children who quickly outgrow their prosthetic limbs. Vendors are increasing investments in R&D to develop advanced orthopedic and spinal implants, further fueling market growth. Key factors driving the market include the aging population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic and spinal disorders, and the demand for customized implants. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The 3D printing medical devices market is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling the production of customized medical products in a layer-wise manner using CAD images. This technology allows for the creation of patient-specific products, including implants, hearing aids, bone scaffolds, surgical equipment, and more. The process begins with the creation of patient CAD images, which are then used to manufacture standard implants or personalized prosthetics, surgical instruments, and orthotics. The benefits of 3D printing in medical devices extend beyond patient comfort, as it also allows for the production of implantable and non-implantable medical devices using biomaterials, as well as drug testing and potential applications in organ transplantation and tissue engineering. Rapid prototyping and computer-aided manufacturing are key technologies driving the growth of this market, with healthcare professionals and medical device manufacturers embracing the technology to improve patient outcomes and surgical procedures.

Market Research Overview

The 3D printing medical devices market is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling the production of customized medical products in a layer-wise manner using CAD images. This technology allows for the creation of patient-specific products such as implants, hearing aids, bone scaffolds, surgical equipment, and more. The use of patient CAD images ensures a perfect fit and optimal surgical outcomes, reducing operation time and post-surgical complications. 3D printing technology is being applied in various medical fields, including neurosurgery, orthopedics, and dentistry. For instance, it is used to create cranial implants, patient-specific models, and surgical tools for complex procedures. The use of biocompatible materials, such as titanium alloys and photopolymers, ensures the safety and effectiveness of 3D-printed medical devices. The market for 3D-printed medical devices is vast and diverse, encompassing elective surgical procedures, complex prosthetic limbs, brain designs, surgical instruments, and more. The technology is also being used in tissue engineering and organ transplantation, with the potential to print living cells and biomaterials. However, the use of 3D printing in medicine raises biosafety concerns and ethical issues, particularly with regard to the Human Tissue Authority and patient privacy. Medical device manufacturers are working to address these challenges through the use of CAD/CAM technology, rapid prototyping, and collaboration with healthcare professionals. The market for 3D-printed medical devices includes hearing aid manufacturers, dental clinics, hospitals, and surgical planning centers. The technology is also being used to create implantable and non-implantable medical devices, wearable medical devices, and diagnostic tools. The potential applications of 3D printing in medicine are vast, from surgical planning and dental restoration to remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. The future of medicine is undoubtedly 3D printed.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Orthopedic And Spinal



Dental



Hearing Aids



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Academic Institutes



Pharma And Biotech Companies



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.