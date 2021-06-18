3D Printing Metal Materials Market during 2021-2025 |Technavio

The 3D printing metal materials market will witness a negative impact owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 during the forecast period. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Major Three 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Participants:

3D Systems Corp.

3D Systems Corp. offers 3D printing materials under the brand names DMP Factory 500 Solution, DMP Flex 350 and other brand names.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers 3D printing materials under the brand name Ultrafuse 316L.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems offers 3D printing materials under the brand names AlSi10Mg and AlSi7Mg0.6

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D printing metal materials market is segmented as below:

End-user

Medical And Healthcare



Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Tool And Mold Making



Others

Type

Titanium



Stainless Steel



Nickel



Aluminum



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The 3D printing metal materials market is driven by the increased demand for 3D printing in the aerospace sector. In addition, the growing focus of governments on developing 3D printing is expected to trigger the 3D printing metal materials market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.

