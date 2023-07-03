3D Printing Metal Materials Market size to grow by USD 2,396.67 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for 3D printing in the aerospace sector to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing metal materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,396.67 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 25.7%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

What's New? -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The 3D printing metal materials market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Equispheres Inc., General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, HP Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Materialise NV, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, and voxeljet AG

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of 3d printing metal materials market

3D Printing Metal Materials Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, and others), type (titanium, stainless steel, nickel, aluminum, and others)

The market share growth in the medical and healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the healthcare sector, 3D printing is used in various applications. It can be used to create artificial body parts such as surgical tools, medications, and implants. One significant advantage is that it helps in surgical planning and improves the precision and effectiveness of procedures. 3D printing is also employed in regenerative medicine, including procedures like hip, knee, and shoulder replacements, as well as in medical implants and metal plates for fractures. When it comes to implants requiring strength, the most desirable material is the Ti-6AI-4V alloy. This lightweight material offers excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance properties.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US government has made significant investments to promote the advancement and use of 3D printing technology to improve the development and adoption of 3D printers within the country. This investment supports universities in their research and development efforts related to additive manufacturing in various sectors, including aerospace, healthcare, and automotive. As a result, the growing utilization of 3D printers is expected to drive the demand for 3D-printed metal materials.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries, Download Sample

3D Printing Metal Materials Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The rising demand for 3D printing in the aerospace sector is the key factor driving the growth of the market. This is due to exceptional durability and ability to withstand wear. Metallic materials have gained preference over polymers and ceramics in the production of high-pressure turbines due to their superior heat resistance and lighter weight. These materials significantly contribute to fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and overall energy efficiency of the engine, thanks to their lightweight properties. Additive manufacturing, which builds parts layer by layer, minimizes waste compared to traditional manufacturing methods that involve material removal during finishing. Furthermore, 3D printing improves the installation process as it directly translates the design file into the printed part. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

A rise in demand for high-performance materials is the major trend shaping the market. The demand for high-performance materials is on the rise across various industries. These materials offer various advantages such as energy efficiency and resistance to wear, making them valuable for a range of industrial applications. Moreover, they are preferred in thermally conductive materials used in high-temperature scenarios.

Furthermore, the aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors extensively use these materials. Among the various types available, metallic materials are a popular choice for 3D printing, primarily due to their exceptional properties including high-temperature resistance, thermal shock resistance, and non-conductivity. Hence, these factors are expected to be major trends in the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The presence of numerous substitutes poses a major challenge to market growth. 3D-printed metallic materials have gained significant popularity as starting materials. However, the market is affected by the presence of numerous substitute products that pose challenges to the adoption of these materials. Thermoplastic polymers, photopolymers, composites, and ceramics are among the preferred materials for 3D printing in additive manufacturing. Thermoplastic polymers include filaments and powders composed mainly of plastic materials. These polymers are widely used as starting materials for 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes. When heated to a specific temperature, they soften and harden upon cooling. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactic acid, polyvinyl alcohol, and polyethylene terephthalate are some commonly used thermoplastic polymers in the field of 3D printing. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this 3D Printing Metal Materials Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D printing metal materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 3D printing metal materials market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D printing metal materials market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The NdFeB magnets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,578.49 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sintered and bonded), end-user (automotive, electronics, power generators, medical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing focus on renewable energy sources is notably driving the market growth.

The stretchable conductive materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,010.63 million. Furthermore, this market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (graphene, carbon nanotubes, silver, and copper), application (photovoltaics, biomedicals, wearables, and cosmetics), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for wearable devices is a key factor driving the market growth.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,396.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Equispheres Inc., General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, HP Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Materialise NV, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, and voxeljet AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

