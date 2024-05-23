3D Printing Photopolymer Market Worth USD 2,902.4 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market- (By Material (Polymers, Oligomers, Monomers, Additives, and Other), By Application (Surgical Models, Wearable Biosensors, Customized Prosthetics, Exoskeletons, and Hearing Aids), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market is valued at US$ 929.5 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2,902.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The use of 3D printing in industries is commonly referred to as additive manufacturing (AM). With the use of software and a 3-dimensional printer, additive manufacturing comprises the layer-by-layer addition of material to construct an item, referring to a three-dimensional file. Significant use of 3D printing technology in pharmaceutical applications and aerospace & defence parts is anticipated to drive the market.

Photopolymers are the most commonly used materials under polymers in 3D printing technology. These materials are inexpensive compared to metals and significantly more reliable, which is one aspect behind their increasing popularity. As 3D printing matures, developers continue to explore photopolymer chemistries and capabilities to offer materials that compete with traditional ways.

List of Prominent Key Players in the 3D Printing Photopolymer Market:

Bomar

Polysciences Inc.

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inoes

Röhm GmbH

BASF

SOLTECH LTD.

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd

Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd

Gelest Inc.

Sinocure Chemical Group

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd.

AGC

Allnex GMBH

Evonik

Sartomer arkema

Miwon

Other Prominent Players

3D Printing Photopolymer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 929.5 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 2,902.4 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, Volume (Tons) and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Material, By Application and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The demand for 3D printing plastics has grown in creating prototypes over the past few years. The demand for manufacturing in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defence, is driving the growth of the 3D printing plastics market. The ease of customized product development and favourable government investments also contribute to market growth. The increasing supply of 3D printing plastics due to the forward integration of major polymer companies is further enhancing the availability of polymers for 3D printing. It is expected to lead to market expansion. In 3D printing, photopolymers are used in processes like stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP), where a U.V. laser or projector cures liquid resin layer by layer to build a 3D object. These techniques offer high-resolution and intricate details, making them popular in prototyping, dentistry, and jewelry manufacturing industries.

Challenges:

The major restraining factor for the market to grow is the need for a skilled workforce and higher lead time in the manufacturing process. One of the biggest obstacles is the need for more skilled technicians for the polymer-based 3D printing business in healthcare.

The pool of resources for employees skilled in 3D printing is relatively small, which is made worse by the industry's rapid technological and material development. Another barrier to the widespread adoption of photopolymer 3D printing is the production and equipment cost. The high cost and low availability of 3D printers in different regions also pose a problem for the revenue growth of the 3D printed medical devices market.

Regional Trends:

The North American 3D printing photopolymer market is expected to register a major market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization are factors expected to increase the growth of the market in the region.

Besides, Europe had a significant share in the market owing to its developed economy and growing adoption of the product due to the adoption of new strategies by the major key players in the green chemicals market. Moreover, the involvement of key market players and increasing collaboration among them in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global 3D printing photopolymer market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Desktop Metal and Evonik have announced that the qualification of the INFINAM ST 6100 L for the ETEC Xtreme 8K and the Pro XL signifies the expansion of their collaboration in the development of photopolymers and materials. The ultimate tensile strength (UTS) of Evonik INFINAM ST 6100 L is 90 MPa, while its flexural stress is 135 MPa and it reaches a thermal deflection temperature of 120°C. Additionally, the material provides 'exceptional' precision, surface texture, and resistance to numerous chemicals and UV degradation.

, Desktop Metal and Evonik have announced that the qualification of the INFINAM ST 6100 L for the ETEC Xtreme and the Pro XL signifies the expansion of their collaboration in the development of photopolymers and materials. The ultimate tensile strength (UTS) of Evonik INFINAM ST 6100 L is 90 MPa, while its flexural stress is 135 MPa and it reaches a thermal deflection temperature of 120°C. Additionally, the material provides 'exceptional' precision, surface texture, and resistance to numerous chemicals and UV degradation. In February 2023 , iGM Resins signed a distribution agreement with Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, the leading company in the industrial supplies market.

, iGM Resins signed a distribution agreement with Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, the leading company in the industrial supplies market. In February 2023 , Arkema Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, the leading company in the industrial supplies market.

, Arkema Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, the leading company in the industrial supplies market. In March 2022 , BASF declared its plan to build a new world-scale production plant for alkyl ethanolamines at the Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium .

Segmentation of Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market-

Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market- By Material

Polymers

Oligomers

Monomers

Additives

Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market- By Application

Surgical Models

Wearable Biosensors

Implants Cardiovascular Implant Orthopaedic Implant Dental Implant Others

Customized Prosthetic

Exoskeleton

Hearing Aids

Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market- By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

